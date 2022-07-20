Giancarlo Stanton Lifts the AL To All-Star Victory

The stars showed out in LA last night for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The American League claimed the glory — and World Series homefield advantage — as the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton lifted a bomb in the fourth inning to seal the win. For his efforts, Stanton also took home the night’s MVP honors, joining an elite group who has earned a league MVP Award, a Home Run Derby title, and an All-Star Game MVP.

Mohamed Salah Stars in Rick & Morty Adidas Ad

Whether in Liverpool or in a animated Seattle, Washington, Mohamed Salah scores in Adidas. Promoting a new lime green slime-inspired boot, Salah entered Rick and Morty‘s animated science fiction world in a new commercial. Last season, Salah revealed his signature boot entitled the X Speedflow MS.1 during the African Cup of Nations competition. Rick and Morty have maintained a hefty presence in sports, teaming up with PUMA and Lonzo Ball earlier his year for a limited-edition release.

NASCAR Gears Up for Street Race in Chicago

For racing fans, this is as close to Fast and Furious as it gets. To be bold and innovative, NASCAR will bring a street race to downtown Chicago during its 75th season. The event is set to take place over Fourth of July weekend, beginning in 2023. In a release, NASCAR confirmed that the 12-turn, 2.2 mile street course will cover some of Chicago’s most famous streets including Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive.

Barcelona Extends Spotify Partnership to America

Spotify and Barcelona’s blooming relationship is just getting started. Previously, the streaming service was named the newest kit and stadium sponsor at Camp Nou. Now, Spotify is increasing the volume on their partnership, teaming up with Barça Academy PRO soccer schools and Barça Residency Academy USA in the key international market.

PWCC and Beckett Shake up Collectibles World with New Grading System

PWCC is looking to revolutionize the hobby. The innovator in the auction world is teaming up with Beckett to streamline the grading process. With the new partnership, the two will work together to “quickly move raw cards through the Beckett grading process and straight to auction on PWCC,” according to a release. The quick turnaround system promises that grading takes place within 10 days, and will be guided by an online system to facilitate the speed and accuracy of the process.

USWNT Max Out on $120k CONCACAF Bonus

The United States Women’s National Team just qualified for the Olympics, yet it’s not their only victory in recent memory. Under the new collective bargaining agreement with US Soccer, the team netted as much as $120,000 in bonuses with their 1-0 win over Canada. Roster members made $10,000 for each game appearance in the CONCACAF W tournament and secured a $14,000 bonus with the title. Winning all five games allowed the team to get the maximum bonus, a 68 percent increase from the amount players earned in 2018.

Gatorade Debuts Inaugural NFT Collection with OneOf x Vayner3

Last night, standout athletes from across the country gathered in LA for the Gatorade Athlete of the Year honors. Basketball player Kiki Rice and cross country phenom Collin Sahlman took home the most prestigious award in high school sports. Now, the thirst-quenching company wants to immortalize its future “Athlete of the Year” winners on the blockchain. It announced ‘The Gatorade Game Changers: Athlete of the Year’ and is available exclusively on the OneOf NFT marketplace in partnership with the newly rebranded Vayner3. NFTs will be released as bundle packs of three.

Dawn Staley, Zora Stephenson Join Amazon’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Broadcast Team

The Commissioners Cup is set to tip off on July 26. In preparation for the matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, Amazon Prime Video announced an all-star commentating crew. Sarah Kustok and Michael Grady will serve as the lead analyst and play-by-play team, with three-time Team USA Olympian Dawn Staley as a secondary analyst. NBC Sports sideline reporter Zora Stephenson will also join the team as a lead reporter.

Steve Nash Gains CTRL with New Reality Series

Steve Nash is giving the East Asia Super League an assist. Nash’s media company CTRL Media is going behind the scenes to bring hoop fans a glimpse into the league’s inaugural basketball season. CTRL will produce a reality show around the 12-team company, featuring clubs in mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. Nash shared that the series will highlight “the contrasting cultures, gameplay, and lifestyles of all East Asian basketball has to offer.” Houston Rockets rookie standout Jalen Green is an investor and global ambassador for the basketball league.