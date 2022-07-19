Gatorade Partners With OneOf, Vayner3 on First NFT Drop

Gatorade’s inaugural NFT collection honors the recipients of the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Gatorade dropped its first official NFT collection in partnership with OneOf and Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vayner3.

Titled “The Gatorade Game Changers: Athlete of the Year,” holders who purchase from the collection will receive a randomized bundle pack of three non-fungible tokens featuring the recipients of the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year (POY) award granted to the nation’s highest-achieving high school athletes across a wide range of sports.

The Gatorades NFT offerings can only be found on OneOf’s NFT marketplace and will sell in an open-mint edition through July 20.

OneOf is an environmentally-friendly NFT platform for music, sports, and lifestyle built on the Tezos and Polygon blockchain networks. The growing Web3 company’s platform is home to various notable collections, including projects from Sports Illustrated, Doja Cat, and the Grammy Awards.

Here are the 12 Gatorade Players of the Year featured in the NFT collection, per OneOf’s official website:

Volleyball: Averi Carlson

Football: Nick Singleton

Boys' Cross Country: Colin Sahlman

Girls' Cross Country: Natalie Cook

Girls' Basketball: Kiki Rice

Boys' Basketball: Gradey Dick

Softball: Keagan Rothrock

Baseball: Brock Porter

Girls Soccer: Riley Jackson

Boys Soccer: Jacob Murrell

Girls' Track & Field: Juliette Whittaker

Boys' Track & Field: Cade Flatt

Our POY’s are game changers.

⚡️ Grab your pack here https://t.co/N917HDca2C

⚡️ Open it up – you’ll get three POY athlete cards chosen at random.

⚡️ Helps benefit @goodsportsinc pic.twitter.com/1sGEBk6xBd — Gatorade (@Gatorade) July 18, 2022

The news comes after VaynerNFT rebranded to Vayner3 less than a week ago with the objective of serving the broader Web3 industry more effectively.

Gatorade filed a trademark application in late April for a mark that covers virtual beverage goods and other digital media, per attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property. This new NFT collection could be a direct result of that filing, as graphics in the collection are featured in the application.

Profit from the primary sales and 8% of secondary sales of the collection will be donated to Good Sports, a charitable organization expanding access to youth sports and fitness opportunities in high-need communities. OneOf will also collect 2% of sales for administrative costs.

The NFT pack is priced at $5 before crypto gas fees.