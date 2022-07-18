Kid Cudi Headlining Rolling Loud as Ye Pulls Out

Rolling Loud is headed to Miami this week, but it will be missing one of its major headliners. Over the weekend, the festival confirmed that Ye pulled out of the festival appearance and simply said “we wish him the best.”Organizers responded rapidly, replacing him with former collaborator Kid Cudi. Cudi has a number of new projects on the horizon – including an animated show for Netflix and a new album, both of which are expected in September. Kid Cudi will headline the Friday lineup.

Orioles Select Jackson Holliday with First Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Sunday night marked an exciting new chapter for 80 young players. Jackson Holliday – son of former MLB star and Oklahoma State coach Tim Holliday – went first, selected by the Baltimore Orioles. He was followed by Druw Jones and Kumar Rocker, who went to the Diamondbacks and the Rangers, respectively.

Premier League Continues to Recover as Annual Revenues Show $1.2B Loss

The Premier League is set to kick off its new season in August. However, revenue figures from last year’s season highlight a loss of $1.2 billion, an improvement of the previous year’s figure of $1.6 billion. The league’s biggest stars, colloquially known as “The Big Six,” accounted for nearly two-thirds of the losses (63%, $816 million). With Chelsea’s sale complete, the club is hopeful that it will move back to black in the year ahead. The revenue for all of the league’s 20 clubs total $5.8 billion, highlighting the big business of the beautiful game.

Cameron Smith Claims Victory at The Open

It was an emotional weekend at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods tearfully bid farewell to the crowd, perhaps for the last time, as he missed the cut on Friday. However, the rest of the weekend teed up tight action, but Australia’s Cameron Smith came out on top, edging out American Cameron Young. With his first major title, Smith took home the event’s $2.5 million top prize, pushing him over $7 million in total earnings for the 2022 season.

The Weeknd Launches Trailer for “The Idol”

The Weeknd is taking a break from performing to develop his acting chops. The four time Grammy Award winner previewed the trailer with his audience at a recent concert in New Jersey, but took to Twitter on Sunday to share it widely. The show tells the story of “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” The Canadian star developed the show, which stars Lily-Rose Depp, with Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. It will premiere on HBOMax, but the date is not yet known at this time.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Jump, Signal Hope for Crypto

Could the crypto winter be thawing? Bitcoin and Ethereum each demonstrated substantial gains to kick off the new week. Bitcoin crawled back over $22,000, as Ethereum increased its value by 10%, clocking in at nearly $1,500 at the time of writing. The uptick signals hope after a challenging quarter for crypto.