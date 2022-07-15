Jay-Z Refutes Retirement Rumors in Rare Interview

“Who am I to shut it off?” Jay-Z asked on a recent appearance on Kevin Hart‘s Hart to Hart. Hov, of course, was talking about his lyrical gift. Although he famously took a three-year hiatus beginning in 2003, the Brookyln rapper revealed that he’s taken a newfound approach to dropping music and refuted rumors that he was retired from the game. When asked about what’s next, Jay confirmed that he is not working on anything at the moment, but has new visions for what the future may bring. He told the comedian, “It’s open to … whatever. And it may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is. I have no idea. I’m just going to leave it open.”

NFL Shatters Revenue Records with $11B Season

The 2021 NFL season outkicked financial projections. After a difficult 2020, hindered by the pandemic, the shield returned to its fullest form last season. Between federal media rights, sponsorships, and shared revenue/ royalties from the league’s various affiliates and subsidiaries, the NFL revenue dispersed between all 32 clubs was $11.1 billion, a league record. Each team received a $345 million cut of the earnings. The news came out on the same day that the NBA revealed it topped $10 billion in revenue during the 2021-2022 season for the first time in history.

Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat to Front New “Rap Caviar” Series on Hulu

Spotify’s most influential music playlist is heading to Hulu. The streaming platform revealed ‘RapCaviar Presents,’ an eight-part docuseries will hit the platform later this year. The program will highlight the cultural influence of the playlist as well as its impact on the music industry. Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and more will all appear in the project. Karam Gill, who is coming off his success as the man behind the lens of the upcoming Lil Baby documentary, will executive produce the project.

T-Mac Signals the Impending End of His Time with Adidas

Tracy McGrady took to the stage at the Hashtag Sports conference in Las Vegas and left the audience with an exclusive. T-Mac discussed his strained relationship with the Three Stripes, and revealed his thought that their partnership would expire at the end of his most recent contract. For the last two decades, T-Mac has been responsible for some of the biggest global sellers, due in large part to his time in Houston with Yao Ming, which made him an international favorite. Additionally, he expressed disappointment in the way that Adidas demonstrated support for his 1-on-1 basketball league. In the same discussion, T-Mac revealed that he hopes to expand the Ones Basketball League to include a women’s division next year.

Disney Revolutionizes Web3 with Accelerator Program

What does magic look like in the metaverse? Disney is about to find out. The House of Mouse launched its 2022 Accelerator program, which features six companies looking to disrupt the Web3 space, with a focus on building immersive and technologically advanced experiences. Through the program, participating companies – which includes Flickplay, Inworld, Lockerverse, Obsess, Polygon, and Red 6 – will partner with executive mentors under Disney’s leadership to bring their augmented reality, NFTs, and artificial intelligence projects to life.

NWSL Teams up with CarMax as Presenting Sponsor

The NWSL is growing at a rapid pace. The women’s soccer league recently revealed its plans to expand the league with the addition of two teams by 2024. Now, the association has revealed a multi-year deal with new presenting sponsor, CarMax. In addition to the sponsorship deal, CarMax also sealed a jersey sponsorship deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Travis Scott Looks to Heal with Dior Collab

Travis Scott is back. After taking an extended hiatus from the spotlight following the tragedy of last year’s Astroworld event, La Flame has returned with a series of new projects, in and out of the recording booth. After announcing his upcoming Nike collab, images of his upcoming collection with Dior have hit the web. The collaboration marks the first for Scott with the French luxury fashion house. A spokesperson for Scott verified that proceeds from the capsule would be donated to Project H.E.A.L., a community-focused initiative that funds design programs and provides mental health resources to the youth, with over $1 million invested in HBCU-funded scholarships.

Burberry Unveils Roblox Handbag Collection

The Roblox fad has just turned plaid. Iconic British luxury brand Burberry partnered with Roblox community designers to create in-game digital handbags to push the future of fashion. Designers drew inspiration from Burberry’s Lola bag, making five digital collectibles for the online game, which houses a community of 50 million users.

Kelsey Plum Serves Looks as GSTQ’s Newest Ambassador

Kelsey Plum is upping her profile both on and off the court. The 27-year-old WNBA superstar has had a big week, taking home MVP honors at last weekend’s All Star Game. Now, the Olympic gold medalist stepped out as the newest ambassador for lifestyle brand GSTQ. Brand founder Dany Garcia spoke about the selection of Plum, stating, “She’s an incredible leader, aspirational and inspirational. She embodies the spirit of GSTQ in her mindset, her performance, who she is as a character and not being defined by limitations.”

KINGSHIP Bored Ape Supergroup Drops Inaugural NFT Collection

Bored Ape Yacht Club is the gold standard for NFTs. Even amidst a crypto winter, the collection has maintained astronomical floor prices and an all-star line up of celebritry owners. Now, KINGSHIP, Universal Music Group’s metaverse band of four characters from the Bored Ape universe, is launching its first NFT collection. The drop includes 5,000 “Key Card” NFTs that will give fans access to an assortment of digital and real-life partnerships with major brands, unique artwork, and immersive digital adventures.