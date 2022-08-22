André 3000 Links up with Supreme for Upcoming Campaign

Three Stacks is back. The mysterious Outkast rapper popped up on the Supreme New York IG grid over the weekend, wearing a classic logo tee and holding onto to a wooden flute. Deana Lawson shot the photo, who was behind the lens for the iconic album cover for Blood Orange‘s Freetown Sound. In addition to the still photo, Andre 3000 appears in a short video in which he discusses creativity and inspiration, in which he says, “If I ain’t creating nothing, I don’t feel good.” Details of the collaboration are unknown at this time, but the in-demand brand dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, which includes a $15,000 graphic leather jacket.

Patrick Cantlay Takes Home Second BMW Classic Title

The quest for the FedEx Playoff title and $18 million prize is on. Over the weekend, Patrick Cantlay outlasted the competition in Delaware to defend his BMW Championship title and catapult to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. Following the second of three deciding tournaments, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler moved into the top spot, while last weekend’s champ, Will Zalatoris, dropped from first to third. This weekend marks the third event in the trifecta with the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

Sue Bird’s Historic Night Lifts Storm into the WNBA Semifinals

It’s not over yet for Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm. The 41-year-old superstar made history on Sunday as she became the oldest player in WNBA history to score a double-double with an 18-point, 10-assist performance. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 21 points, as the Storm took down the Mystics 97-84. Seattle will face the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

Udonis Haslem Announces Final Season with the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem is Miami. The Liberty City native is the cornerstone of Heat culture and has played every minute of his career representing his hometown. The three-time NBA champion announced on Sunday that 2022-23 will mark his final season. In advance of his announcement, UD sat down with Boardroom to discuss his career, the importance to him of playing in Miami, and what lies ahead beyond the hardwood.

Dennis Rodman is Russia-bound to Try to Free Brittney Griner

Dennis Rodman continues his unlikely role as a de facto diplomat. The former NBA star told NBC that he will head to Russia this week in an attempt to bring BG home. Rodman has a long-standing relationship with Vladamir Putin, stemming back to his visit with the president as a “basketball ambassador” in 2014. Top White House officials cautioned against the visit, saying that it is possible that it will do more harm than good due to their ongoing negotiations, which include the potential of a prisoner swap. Russian officials detained Griner on Feb. 17 under the suspicion of transporting hash oil and she has since been sentenced to 9.5 years in prison.

Capitol Records Signs A.I. Rapper FN Meka

The next generation of hip-hop boasts more than a futuristic sound. Capitol Records inked its first-ever deal with an AI-powered act, signing rapper FN Meka to a contract. The “robot rapper” is best known for his song “Florida Water,” which features Gunna and Clix. He has become a social media sensation, tallying over 10 million followers on TikTok.