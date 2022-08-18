LeBron James, Lakers Ink Two-year, $97.1M Contract

King James continues to reign supreme in the NBA. LeBron James and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, confirmed by his agent Rich Paul. Pending changes to the salary cap, there is the chance that the value of the deal could increase to $111 million.

Boardroom has all the details of the record-setting deal.

New iPhone Set to Debut at Apple’s Annual Event

Doesn’t it always seem like just when you’re getting the hang of a new technology, there’s something bigger and better for you to covet? This year’s Apple event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 7 and the company is expected to reveal the highly anticipated iPhone 14, which will have a number of different formats, catering to the needs of all consumers. In addition, Apple is expected to introduce its newest Apple Watch and updated AirPod Pros.

Sportradar Notches $180M Quarter, Plans for Web3 Moves

Sportradar is settling into its place as a major player in the sports industry. The sports data company drove a $180 million quarter, outpacing revenue expectations with the global total. In the US alone, Sportradar experienced an enormous increase in revenues, totaling nearly $30 million which reflects a 66% increase over last year. As it plans for the future, Sportradar is looking to Web3 as a huge driver of future business and how fans take in their favorite teams.

Patrick Mahomes Fronts NFL All-Day

Patrick Mahomes is looking for revenge over last year’s devastating playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills. Regardless of how it shook out, Mahomes is fast becoming the face of the next generation of football stars, and secured his spot as the leading man for NFL All Day. The digital collectibles platform, powered by Dapper Labs, features NFTs dedicated to the most iconic moments in NFL history. The first NFL All Day Series 1 pack drop is available Friday, featuring Tom Brady and Derrick Henry’s first-ever Legendary Moments collection, along with other moments from Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Jonathan Taylor.

Scotty ATL Blings out Hawks 2022-2023 Schedule Reveal

The Atlanta Hawks are tapping in a hometown hero for an icy season. Rapper and custom grills maker Scotty ATL assisted the Hawks in releasing their schedule for the 2022-23 season. For each featured matchup, the rapper fashioned a custom Grillz by Scotty that spotlighted a location, mark, or player synonymous with the opposing franchise.

Looking to catch your favorite team next NBA season? Boardroom has the complete NBA national TV schedule for your convenience.

Tiger Woods Swings onto PGA TOUR 2K23 Cover

PGA TOUR 2K23 is set to release next week, and its cover star is one of the most familiar faces in the game. Tiger Woods confirmed that he would be the face of the franchise for this year’s edition. The PGA Tour legend entered a long-term partnership with the 2K Sports team last spring. In addition to gracing the cover, Woods will serve as executive director and a consultant with PGA TOUR 2K. The milestone marks Woods’ return to video game covers since EA Sports’ Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 13.

Lee Daniels Takes Sounds Global with Warner Music Partnership

A joint venture between Lee Daniels and Warner Music will take on music projects globally. Daniels-directed film The United States vs. Billie Holiday marked the first official joint-venture project between the commodities. Details of the venture include Warner Music covering music projects and soundtracks and will allow Lee Daniels Music to sign artists to the venture.

Ayesha Curry Cooks up New Publishing Partnership

Ayesha Curry is bringing her talents to the Sweet July Books imprint. Curry inked the deal with upstart book publishing company Zando, which specializes in creating books with influential creators. Since 2020, the brand has partnered with a high-profile list of collaborators including Lena Waithe, John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker, and The Atlantic.