NBA National TV Schedule Revealed for 2022-23

From ABC and ESPN to TNT and NBA TV, check out the most important games headed to national TV for the 2022-23 season in the Association.
The 2022-23 NBA schedule is here, with the league’s top players and teams returning to the court and looking to dethrone the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
The season opens on Oct. 18 with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Warriors heading to Crypto.com Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“We work very collaboratively with ESPN and TNT to create the national TV schedule for the season, focusing on maximizing viewership and storylines,” Evan Wasch, the NBA’s senior vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, told Boardroom. “We also have a great, cross-departmental team of more than a dozen people at the league office involved in creating the full 1,230-game schedule. The whole process is a sprint, spanning about 5-6 weeks from the start of free agency in early July until schedule release in mid-August.”
For the first time in NBA history, the league is taking off on Election Day on Nov. 8, with all 30 teams competing on Nov. 7 in an effort to promote voting and civic engagement.
“No games scheduled on Election Day is just one measure of the NBA family’s commitment to promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and expanding voter access,” said James Cadogan, the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition’s executive director. “Making your voice heard on whatever you think is important is a key part of our democracy and we want to encourage everyone to recognize that and exercise their civic duty.”
For the first time ever, there will also be an NBA Rivals Week. From Jan. 24-28, there will be 11 nationally televised matchups between teams and players. Those will include location based rivalries like Clippers-Lakers and Knicks-Nets, but also classic feuds like Lakers-Celtics, recent rematches like Celtics-Heat and Grizzlies Warriors, and player-based rivalries such as Nuggets-Sixers in a duel between MVP Nikola Jokic and runner-up Joel Embiid and Bulls-Hornets in a battle between Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.
‘It was envisioned as a week to highlight the different types of rivalries in our league: player-to-player rivalries, players returning to face their former teams, recent playoff rematches, as well as historical rivalries like the Celtics vs. the Lakers,” Wasch said. “The goal is to create a new high-interest time in the year where people can tune in and focus on these rivalry matchups separate from our existing tentpoles like Opening Week, Christmas Day, and MLK Day.”
- The average miles traveled per team for the 2022-2023 season is 41,000 miles per the league, a record low in the current 30-team, 82-game schedule format. Last year’s average was 43,000, a record low at the time. In total, it’s 53,000 cumulative miles traveled from 2021-2022.
- “We’ve also attempted to focus our efforts on the teams that have historically had the most miles to fly to opponents due to their geographic location,” Wasch said. “While the average team will save nearly 2,000 miles traveled this year relative to 2021-22, the teams with the highest travel burden last season— Portland, Golden State, and Phoenix— all saw substantially larger travel benefits in this year’s schedule than average.
- This year’s schedule will have just 6.8 single-game road trips per team this season, Wasch said, an all-time low in the league’s current format.
- There’s a greater emphasis on what the NBA is calling no travel games, which includes consecutive road games against the same opponent or two games in a row against the Los Angeles or New York City area teams. There are 88 of those instances in 2022-2023, up from 53 last year. That includes 53 times where a team plays at the L.A. or NYC teams two games in a row.
- Like last season, all ESPN and TNT doubleheaders will start at earlier times of 7:30 and 10 p.m. eastern.
- Teams will play an average of 13.3 back-to-back games this season, down from 13.5 in 2021. It’s down 31% from the 2014-2015 season when teams averaged 19.9 games on consecutive days.
- All 30 teams will play on April 9, the final day of the regular season. The seven Eastern Conference matches and one interconference game will be played at 1 p.m. eastern, while the seven Western Conference games will begin at 3:30 eastern. ESPN will televised a doubleheader that day.
Let’s dive into the NBA National TV schedule for 2022-23 across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV:
NBA TV Schedule 2022-23:
Top ABC & ESPN Games
- Christmas Day will feature the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks at noon ET on ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 2:30, Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics at 5 on ABC, the Memphis Grizzlies making their first ever Christmas Day appearance at the Warriors at 8 ET on ABC, and the Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets at 10:30 ET on ESPN.
- The ABC Saturday primetime schedule is highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch of Celtics-Warriors to start things off and the Knicks visiting the Brooklyn Nets and Celtics-Lakers on Jan. 28 as part of NBA Rivals Week.
|Dec. 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
|Jan. 14
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
|Jan. 28
|3 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Jan. 28
|5:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Jan. 28
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Mar. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
- ABC’s Sunday showcase will have three dates this season. Memphis visits Boston on Feb. 12 in a Super Bowl Sunday battle; Phoenix-Milwaukee and Lakers-Dallas clash in a Feb. 26 doubleheader, while Phoenix-Dallas and Golden State-Lakers round out the schedule on March 5.
- The ESPN schedule kicks off Oct. 19 when the Knicks visit Ja Morant and the Grizzlies followed by Luka Doncic and Dallas take on Devin Booker and Phoenix. Dallas-Boston and LA Clippers-Golden State are on the network on Nov. 23 to highlight the Thanksgiving Eve slate.
Full National TV Schedule: ABC & ESPN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Oct. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Oct. 19
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
|Fri, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
|Fri, Oct. 21
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Oct. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Oct. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Oct. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
|Fri, Oct. 28
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Nov. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Nov. 2
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Fri, Nov. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Nov. 4
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Wed, Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Nov. 9
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Nov. 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Nov. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Nov. 16
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Nov. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Nov. 18
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Nov. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Nov. 23
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Dec. 2
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Dec. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
|Wed, Dec. 7
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Dec. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Dec. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Dec. 14
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Dec. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Fri, Dec. 16
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Dec. 23
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sun, Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
|Sun, Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
|Wed, Jan. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
|Wed, Jan. 4
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Jan. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Jan. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Jan. 11
|10 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
|Fri, Jan. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Fri, Jan. 13
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Jan. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Jan. 18
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Jan. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Fri, Jan. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Jan. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Jan. 25
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Feb. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 1
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sun, Feb. 5
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
|Wed, Feb. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 8
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|Fri, Feb. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Feb. 10
|10 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Wed, Feb. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Feb. 15
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Feb. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Feb. 24
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Sun, Feb. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sun, Feb. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Wed, Mar. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Mar. 1
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Fri, Mar. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Mar. 3
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
|Sun, Mar. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
|Sun, Mar. 5
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Mar. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Wed, Mar. 8
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
|Sun, Mar. 12
|9 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mon, Mar. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mon, Mar. 13
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Mar. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wed, Mar. 15
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
|Wed, Mar. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Mar. 22
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Mar. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Mar. 29
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Apr. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Apr. 5
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Sun, Apr. 9
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|Sun, Apr. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
Top TNT & NBA TV Games
- As mentioned, opening night on TNT on Oct. 18 features Sixers-Celtics and Warriors-Lakers as the two NBA finalists are featured along with Joel Embiid and LeBron James. Opening week continues on Oct. 20 when Philadelphia hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State hosts Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
- The new Minnesota Timberwolves trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert debut on TNT on Nov. 1 when they visit Phoenix. The first game features the top two picks of this year’s NBA Draft when Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic take on Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- TNT’s traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks followed by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosting Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
- In addition to MLK Monday, TNT will broadcast 18 Tuesday and 13 Thursday twinbills.
|Day
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Tuesday
|Oct. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|Tuesday
|Oct. 18
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Thursday
|Oct. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Thursday
|Oct. 20
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Oct. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Tuesday
|Oct. 25
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tuesday
|Nov. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|Tuesday
|Nov. 1
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tuesday
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Tuesday
|Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
|Tuesday
|Nov. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Tuesday
|Nov. 22
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tuesday
|Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Tuesday
|Nov. 29
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Tuesday
|Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Tuesday
|Dec. 6
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|Tuesday
|Dec. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Tuesday
|Dec. 13
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Dec. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
|Tuesday
|Dec. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
|Thursday
|Jan. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Thursday
|Jan. 5
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Tuesday
|Jan. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Tuesday
|Jan. 10
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|Thursday
|Jan. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Jan. 12
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|6 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Tuesday
|Jan. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Tuesday
|Jan. 17
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Jan. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
|Thursday
|Jan. 19
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tuesday
|Jan. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
|Tuesday
|Jan. 24
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Thursday
|Jan. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
|Thursday
|Jan. 26
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tuesday
|Jan. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
|Tuesday
|Jan. 31
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
|Thursday
|Feb. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Thursday
|Feb. 2
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Tuesday
|Feb. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Tuesday
|Feb. 7
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|Thursday
|Feb. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Feb. 9
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Tuesday
|Feb. 14
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Feb. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Thursday
|Feb. 16
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Thursday
|Feb. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Thursday
|Feb. 23
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Tuesday
|Feb. 28
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Mar. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Thursday
|Mar. 2
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Tuesday
|Mar. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Tuesday
|Mar. 7
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Thursday
|Mar. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Thursday
|Mar. 9
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Tuesday
|Mar. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tuesday
|Mar. 28
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
|Thursday
|Mar. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Thursday
|Mar. 30
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
|Tuesday
|Apr. 4
|8 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Thursday
|Apr. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Thursday
|Apr. 6
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- NBA TV will broadcast 107 games, beginning with a doubleheader on Oct. 22 when the Sixers host the San Antonio Spurs and Morant and Memphis visit Luka Doncic and Dallas.
- The network has an MLK doubleheader with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics taking on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m.. ET, with a nightcap of the Lakers hosting Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at 10:30.
- NBA TV will also broadcast the league’s two regular season international games. San Antonio hosts Miami on Dec. 17 in Mexico City, and DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19 from Paris.
Full National TV Schedule: TNT & NBA TV
|Day
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Saturday
|Oct. 22
|6 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Saturday
|Oct. 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Sunday
|Oct. 23
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|Monday
|Oct. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
|Monday
|Oct. 24
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Thursday
|Oct. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Oct. 27
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors*
|Saturday
|Oct. 29
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
|Sunday
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Sunday
|Oct. 30
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|Oct. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Nov. 3
|8 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder*
|Saturday
|Nov. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|Saturday
|Nov. 5
|10 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Monday
|Nov. 7
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Monday
|Nov. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Nov. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
|Saturday
|Nov. 12
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Monday
|Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics*
|Thursday
|Nov. 17
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Saturday
|Nov. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Saturday
|Nov. 19
|10 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Nov. 21
|8 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans*
|Monday
|Nov. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers
|Friday
|Nov. 25
|8 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Friday
|Nov. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|Saturday
|Nov. 26
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
|Sunday
|Nov. 27
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wednesday
|Nov. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
|Wednesday
|Nov. 30
|10:30 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
|Thursday
|Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
|Sunday
|Dec. 4
|9 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Dec. 5
|8:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks*
|Thursday
|Dec. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
|Thursday
|Dec. 8
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Dec. 12
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Monday
|Dec. 12
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers*
|Thursday
|Dec. 15
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Thursday
|Dec. 15
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|Saturday
|Dec. 17
|5 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Saturday
|Dec. 17
|9 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
|Monday
|Dec. 19
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wednesday
|Dec. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Dec. 22
|9 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
|Friday
|Dec. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
|Monday
|Dec. 26
|7 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Monday
|Dec. 26
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Tuesday
|Dec. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tuesday
|Dec. 27
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
|Wednesday
|Dec. 28
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
|Thursday
|Dec. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
|Friday
|Dec. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Dec. 30
|10 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Tuesday
|Jan. 3
|8 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
|Sunday
|Jan. 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|1 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
|Thursday
|Jan. 19
|3 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
|Monday
|Jan. 23
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Monday
|Jan. 23
|10:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
|Friday
|Jan. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves*
|Friday
|Jan. 27
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sunday
|Jan. 29
|8 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Jan. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets*
|Monday
|Jan. 30
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Friday
|Feb. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics*
|Monday
|Feb. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Monday
|Feb. 6
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Saturday
|Feb. 11
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Monday
|Feb. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat*
|Monday
|Feb. 13
|10 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
|Monday
|Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Monday
|Mar. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
|Monday
|Mar. 6
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
|Friday
|Mar. 10
|8 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
|Friday
|Mar. 10
|10:30 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Mar. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tuesday
|Mar. 14
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Thursday
|Mar. 16
|10 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
|Friday
|Mar. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Mar. 17
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Saturday
|Mar. 18
|8 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Sunday
|Mar. 19
|8 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Mar. 20
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Tuesday
|Mar. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Tuesday
|Mar. 21
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
|Thursday
|Mar. 23
|7 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
|Friday
|Mar. 24
|7 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
|Friday
|Mar. 24
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Saturday
|Mar. 25
|8 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
|Saturday
|Mar. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
|Sunday
|Mar. 26
|6 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Sunday
|Mar. 26
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|Monday
|Mar. 27
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
|Monday
|Mar. 27
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Friday
|Mar. 31
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Friday
|Mar. 31
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|Saturday
|Apr. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
|Sunday
|Apr. 2
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Sunday
|Apr. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets*
|Friday
|Apr. 7
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks*
|Friday
|Apr. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers