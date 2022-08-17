NBA National TV Schedule Revealed for 2022-23

From ABC and ESPN to TNT and NBA TV, check out the most important games headed to national TV for the 2022-23 season in the Association.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is here, with the league’s top players and teams returning to the court and looking to dethrone the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The season opens on Oct. 18 with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Warriors heading to Crypto.com Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We work very collaboratively with ESPN and TNT to create the national TV schedule for the season, focusing on maximizing viewership and storylines,” Evan Wasch, the NBA’s senior vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, told Boardroom. “We also have a great, cross-departmental team of more than a dozen people at the league office involved in creating the full 1,230-game schedule. The whole process is a sprint, spanning about 5-6 weeks from the start of free agency in early July until schedule release in mid-August.”

For the first time in NBA history, the league is taking off on Election Day on Nov. 8, with all 30 teams competing on Nov. 7 in an effort to promote voting and civic engagement.

“No games scheduled on Election Day is just one measure of the NBA family’s commitment to promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and expanding voter access,” said James Cadogan, the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition’s executive director. “Making your voice heard on whatever you think is important is a key part of our democracy and we want to encourage everyone to recognize that and exercise their civic duty.”

For the first time ever, there will also be an NBA Rivals Week. From Jan. 24-28, there will be 11 nationally televised matchups between teams and players. Those will include location based rivalries like Clippers-Lakers and Knicks-Nets, but also classic feuds like Lakers-Celtics, recent rematches like Celtics-Heat and Grizzlies Warriors, and player-based rivalries such as Nuggets-Sixers in a duel between MVP Nikola Jokic and runner-up Joel Embiid and Bulls-Hornets in a battle between Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

‘It was envisioned as a week to highlight the different types of rivalries in our league: player-to-player rivalries, players returning to face their former teams, recent playoff rematches, as well as historical rivalries like the Celtics vs. the Lakers,” Wasch said. “The goal is to create a new high-interest time in the year where people can tune in and focus on these rivalry matchups separate from our existing tentpoles like Opening Week, Christmas Day, and MLK Day.”

The average miles traveled per team for the 2022-2023 season is 41,000 miles per the league, a record low in the current 30-team, 82-game schedule format. Last year’s average was 43,000, a record low at the time. In total, it’s 53,000 cumulative miles traveled from 2021-2022.

“We’ve also attempted to focus our efforts on the teams that have historically had the most miles to fly to opponents due to their geographic location,” Wasch said. “While the average team will save nearly 2,000 miles traveled this year relative to 2021-22, the teams with the highest travel burden last season— Portland, Golden State, and Phoenix— all saw substantially larger travel benefits in this year’s schedule than average.

This year’s schedule will have just 6.8 single-game road trips per team this season, Wasch said, an all-time low in the league’s current format.

There’s a greater emphasis on what the NBA is calling no travel games, which includes consecutive road games against the same opponent or two games in a row against the Los Angeles or New York City area teams. There are 88 of those instances in 2022-2023, up from 53 last year. That includes 53 times where a team plays at the L.A. or NYC teams two games in a row.

Like last season, all ESPN and TNT doubleheaders will start at earlier times of 7:30 and 10 p.m. eastern.

Teams will play an average of 13.3 back-to-back games this season, down from 13.5 in 2021. It’s down 31% from the 2014-2015 season when teams averaged 19.9 games on consecutive days.

All 30 teams will play on April 9, the final day of the regular season. The seven Eastern Conference matches and one interconference game will be played at 1 p.m. eastern, while the seven Western Conference games will begin at 3:30 eastern. ESPN will televised a doubleheader that day.

Let’s dive into the NBA National TV schedule for 2022-23 across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV:

NBA TV Schedule 2022-23:

Top ABC & ESPN Games

Christmas Day will feature the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks at noon ET on ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 2:30, Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics at 5 on ABC, the Memphis Grizzlies making their first ever Christmas Day appearance at the Warriors at 8 ET on ABC, and the Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets at 10:30 ET on ESPN.

The ABC Saturday primetime schedule is highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch of Celtics-Warriors to start things off and the Knicks visiting the Brooklyn Nets and Celtics-Lakers on Jan. 28 as part of NBA Rivals Week.

Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 14 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Jan. 28 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 28 5:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Jan. 28 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 4 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 11 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ABC’s Sunday showcase will have three dates this season. Memphis visits Boston on Feb. 12 in a Super Bowl Sunday battle; Phoenix-Milwaukee and Lakers-Dallas clash in a Feb. 26 doubleheader, while Phoenix-Dallas and Golden State-Lakers round out the schedule on March 5.

The ESPN schedule kicks off Oct. 19 when the Knicks visit Ja Morant and the Grizzlies followed by Luka Doncic and Dallas take on Devin Booker and Phoenix. Dallas-Boston and LA Clippers-Golden State are on the network on Nov. 23 to highlight the Thanksgiving Eve slate.

Full National TV Schedule: ABC & ESPN

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Oct. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns* Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat Fri, Oct. 21 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Oct. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Fri, Oct. 28 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Wed, Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fri, Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Nov. 4 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Wed, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Wed, Nov. 9 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Fri, Nov. 11 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Nov. 16 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Wed, Nov. 16 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Nov. 18 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Nov. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Nov. 23 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Nov. 23 10 p.m. LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Fri, Dec. 2 10 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Wed, Dec. 7 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Dec. 14 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Fri, Dec. 16 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Dec. 23 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks* Sun, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets* Wed, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Wed, Jan. 4 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Jan. 6 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Wed, Jan. 11 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs Fri, Jan. 13 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Wed, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Jan. 18 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Fri, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Fri, Jan. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Jan. 25 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Wed, Feb. 1 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Sun, Feb. 5 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks* Wed, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Feb. 8 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Feb. 10 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wed, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Wed, Feb. 15 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Fri, Feb. 24 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Sun, Feb. 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Sun, Feb. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Wed, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Mar. 1 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fri, Mar. 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Mar. 3 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Sun, Mar. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics Sun, Mar. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers Wed, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wed, Mar. 8 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Sun, Mar. 12 9 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mon, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Mon, Mar. 13 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Mar. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Wed, Mar. 15 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Wed, Mar. 22 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Mar. 22 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Mar. 29 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Mar. 29 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Apr. 5 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Sun, Apr. 9 1 p.m. TBD Sun, Apr. 9 3:30 p.m. TBD



Top TNT & NBA TV Games

Day Date Time (ET) Game Tuesday Oct. 18 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday Oct. 18 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Oct. 20 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thursday Oct. 20 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday Oct. 25 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Nov. 1 7:30 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday Nov. 1 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Nov. 15 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz Tuesday Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday Nov. 22 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday Nov. 29 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday Dec. 6 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Dec. 13 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Dec. 13 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Dec. 20 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Tuesday Dec. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday Jan. 5 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday Jan. 10 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Jan. 12 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Jan. 12 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Jan. 16 3:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Monday Jan. 16 6 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Jan. 17 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers Thursday Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Thursday Jan. 19 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Tuesday Jan. 24 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Thursday Jan. 26 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Tuesday Jan. 31 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday Feb. 2 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday Feb. 2 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday Feb. 7 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Feb. 9 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Feb. 14 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Thursday Feb. 16 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Thursday Feb. 16 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thursday Feb. 23 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Tuesday Feb. 28 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Thursday Mar. 2 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday Mar. 2 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Mar. 7 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday Mar. 7 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday Mar. 9 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Mar. 9 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Mar. 28 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Mar. 28 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Mar. 30 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Mar. 30 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Apr. 4 8 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thursday Apr. 6 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thursday Apr. 6 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

NBA TV will broadcast 107 games, beginning with a doubleheader on Oct. 22 when the Sixers host the San Antonio Spurs and Morant and Memphis visit Luka Doncic and Dallas.

The network has an MLK doubleheader with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics taking on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m.. ET, with a nightcap of the Lakers hosting Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at 10:30.

NBA TV will also broadcast the league’s two regular season international games. San Antonio hosts Miami on Dec. 17 in Mexico City, and DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19 from Paris.

Full National TV Schedule: TNT & NBA TV

Day Date Time (ET) Game Saturday Oct. 22 6 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Oct. 22 8:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Sunday Oct. 23 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Monday Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Monday Oct. 24 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Oct. 27 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors* Saturday Oct. 29 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Sunday Oct. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Sunday Oct. 30 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Oct. 31 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Nov. 3 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder* Saturday Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Saturday Nov. 5 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Nov. 7 8 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Monday Nov. 7 10:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers Thursday Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Nov. 11 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Saturday Nov. 12 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Monday Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics* Thursday Nov. 17 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Nov. 19 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Nov. 19 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Nov. 21 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans* Monday Nov. 21 10:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Friday Nov. 25 8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Friday Nov. 25 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Saturday Nov. 26 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Sunday Nov. 27 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Nov. 28 7 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Wednesday Nov. 30 10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Dec. 1 7 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Sunday Dec. 4 9 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 5 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks* Thursday Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Dec. 8 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 12 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Monday Dec. 12 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers* Thursday Dec. 15 8 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Thursday Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Saturday Dec. 17 5 p.m. Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday Dec. 17 9 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Dec. 19 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday Dec. 21 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets* Wednesday Dec. 21 10:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Thursday Dec. 22 9 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Friday Dec. 23 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Monday Dec. 26 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Monday Dec. 26 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Dec. 27 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors* Wednesday Dec. 28 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Wednesday Dec. 28 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Friday Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Dec. 30 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Jan. 3 8 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Sunday Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Jan. 16 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Monday Jan. 16 10:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Jan. 19 3 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Monday Jan. 23 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Monday Jan. 23 10:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Friday Jan. 27 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves*