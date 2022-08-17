August 17, 2022
NBA National TV Schedule Revealed for 2022-23

By Shlomo Sprung
Aug 17, 2022
From ABC and ESPN to TNT and NBA TV, check out the most important games headed to national TV for the 2022-23 season in the Association.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is here, with the league’s top players and teams returning to the court and looking to dethrone the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The season opens on Oct. 18 with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Warriors heading to Crypto.com Arena to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We work very collaboratively with ESPN and TNT to create the national TV schedule for the season, focusing on maximizing viewership and storylines,” Evan Wasch, the NBA’s senior vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, told Boardroom. “We also have a great, cross-departmental team of more than a dozen people at the league office involved in creating the full 1,230-game schedule.  The whole process is a sprint, spanning about 5-6 weeks from the start of free agency in early July until schedule release in mid-August.”

For the first time in NBA history, the league is taking off on Election Day on Nov. 8, with all 30 teams competing on Nov. 7 in an effort to promote voting and civic engagement.

“No games scheduled on Election Day is just one measure of the NBA family’s commitment to promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and expanding voter access,” said James Cadogan, the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition’s executive director. “Making your voice heard on whatever you think is important is a key part of our democracy and we want to encourage everyone to recognize that and exercise their civic duty.”

For the first time ever, there will also be an NBA Rivals Week. From Jan. 24-28, there will be 11 nationally televised matchups between teams and players. Those will include location based rivalries like Clippers-Lakers and Knicks-Nets, but also classic feuds like Lakers-Celtics, recent rematches like Celtics-Heat and Grizzlies Warriors, and player-based rivalries such as Nuggets-Sixers in a duel between MVP Nikola Jokic and runner-up Joel Embiid and Bulls-Hornets in a battle between Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

‘It was envisioned as a week to highlight the different types of rivalries in our league: player-to-player rivalries, players returning to face their former teams, recent playoff rematches, as well as historical rivalries like the Celtics vs. the Lakers,” Wasch said. “The goal is to create a new high-interest time in the year where people can tune in and focus on these rivalry matchups separate from our existing tentpoles like Opening Week, Christmas Day, and MLK Day.”

  • The average miles traveled per team for the 2022-2023 season is 41,000 miles per the league, a record low in the current 30-team, 82-game schedule format. Last year’s average was 43,000, a record low at the time. In total, it’s 53,000 cumulative miles traveled from 2021-2022.
  • “We’ve also attempted to focus our efforts on the teams that have historically had the most miles to fly to opponents due to their geographic location,” Wasch said. “While the average team will save nearly 2,000 miles traveled this year relative to 2021-22, the teams with the highest travel burden last season— Portland, Golden State, and Phoenix— all saw substantially larger travel benefits in this year’s schedule than average. 
  • This year’s schedule will have just 6.8 single-game road trips per team this season, Wasch said, an all-time low in the league’s current format.
  • There’s a greater emphasis on what the NBA is calling no travel games, which includes consecutive road games against the same opponent or two games in a row against the Los Angeles or New York City area teams. There are 88 of those instances in 2022-2023, up from 53 last year. That includes 53 times where a team plays at the L.A. or NYC teams two games in a row.
  • Like last season, all ESPN and TNT doubleheaders will start at earlier times of 7:30 and 10 p.m. eastern.
  • Teams will play an average of 13.3 back-to-back games this season, down from 13.5 in 2021. It’s down 31% from the 2014-2015 season when teams averaged 19.9 games on consecutive days.
  • All 30 teams will play on April 9, the final day of the regular season. The seven Eastern Conference matches and one interconference game will be played at 1 p.m. eastern, while the seven Western Conference games will begin at 3:30 eastern. ESPN will televised a doubleheader that day.
Let’s dive into the NBA National TV schedule for 2022-23 across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV:

NBA TV Schedule 2022-23:
Top ABC & ESPN Games

Dec. 108:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan. 141 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
Jan. 283 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 285:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 288:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 48:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 118:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 258:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 48:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Mar. 118:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
  • ABC’s Sunday showcase will have three dates this season. Memphis visits Boston on Feb. 12 in a Super Bowl Sunday battle; Phoenix-Milwaukee and Lakers-Dallas clash in a Feb. 26 doubleheader, while Phoenix-Dallas and Golden State-Lakers round out the schedule on March 5.
  • The ESPN schedule kicks off Oct. 19 when the Knicks visit Ja Morant and the Grizzlies followed by Luka Doncic and Dallas take on Devin Booker and Phoenix. Dallas-Boston and LA Clippers-Golden State are on the network on Nov. 23 to highlight the Thanksgiving Eve slate.

Full National TV Schedule: ABC & ESPN

DateTime (ET)Game
Wed, Oct. 197:30 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Oct. 1910 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
Fri, Oct. 217:30 p.m.Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
Fri, Oct. 2110 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Oct. 267:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Oct. 2610 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
Fri, Oct. 287:30 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Fri, Oct. 2810 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Nov. 27:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Nov. 210 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Nov. 47:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Nov. 410 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Wed, Nov. 97:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Nov. 910 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Nov. 119:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Nov. 167:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Nov. 1610 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Nov. 187:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Nov. 1810 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Nov. 237:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Nov. 2310 p.m.LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
Fri, Dec. 27:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Dec. 210 p.m.Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Dec. 77:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
Wed, Dec. 710 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Dec. 97:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Dec. 910 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Dec. 147:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Dec. 1410 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Dec. 167:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
Fri, Dec. 1610 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Dec. 2310 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
Sun, Dec. 2512 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
Sun, Dec. 2510:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
Wed, Jan. 47:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
Wed, Jan. 410 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Jan. 67:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Jan. 610 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Jan. 117:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Jan. 1110 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
Fri, Jan. 137:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
Fri, Jan. 1310 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Jan. 187:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Jan. 1810 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Fri, Jan. 207:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
Fri, Jan. 2010 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Jan. 257:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Jan. 2510 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Feb. 17:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 110 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
Sun, Feb. 56 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
Wed, Feb. 87:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 810 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Fri, Feb. 107:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Feb. 1010 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Feb. 157:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Feb. 1510 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Feb. 247:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Feb. 2410 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
Sun, Feb. 267:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
Sun, Feb. 2610 p.m.Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
Wed, Mar. 17:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Mar. 110 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Mar. 37:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Mar. 310 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Sun, Mar. 57:30 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
Sun, Mar. 510 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Mar. 87:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Mar. 810 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
Sun, Mar. 129 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Mon, Mar. 137:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Mon, Mar. 1310 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Mar. 157:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Wed, Mar. 1510 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
Wed, Mar. 227:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Mar. 2210 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Mar. 297:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Mar. 2910 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Apr. 57:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Apr. 510 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Sun, Apr. 91 p.m.TBD
Sun, Apr. 93:30 p.m.TBD
Top TNT & NBA TV Games

  • As mentioned, opening night on TNT on Oct. 18 features Sixers-Celtics and Warriors-Lakers as the two NBA finalists are featured along with Joel Embiid and LeBron James. Opening week continues on Oct. 20 when Philadelphia hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State hosts Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
  • The new Minnesota Timberwolves trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert debut on TNT on Nov. 1 when they visit Phoenix. The first game features the top two picks of this year’s NBA Draft when Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic take on Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • TNT’s traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks followed by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosting Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
  • In addition to MLK Monday, TNT will broadcast 18 Tuesday and 13 Thursday twinbills.
DayDateTime (ET)Game
TuesdayOct. 187:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
TuesdayOct. 1810 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
ThursdayOct. 207:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
ThursdayOct. 2010 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
TuesdayOct. 257:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
TuesdayOct. 2510 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
TuesdayNov. 17:30 p.m.Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
TuesdayNov. 110 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
TuesdayNov. 157:30 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
TuesdayNov. 1510 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
TuesdayNov. 227:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TuesdayNov. 2210 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
TuesdayNov. 297:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
TuesdayNov. 2910 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
TuesdayDec. 67:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
TuesdayDec. 610 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
TuesdayDec. 137:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TuesdayDec. 1310 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
TuesdayDec. 207:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
TuesdayDec. 2010 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
ThursdayJan. 57:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
ThursdayJan. 510 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
TuesdayJan. 107:30 p.m.Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TuesdayJan. 1010 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
ThursdayJan. 127:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
ThursdayJan. 1210 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
MondayJan. 163:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
MondayJan. 166 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
TuesdayJan. 177:30 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TuesdayJan. 1710 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers
ThursdayJan. 197:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
ThursdayJan. 1910 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
TuesdayJan. 247:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
TuesdayJan. 2410 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
ThursdayJan. 267:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
ThursdayJan. 2610 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
TuesdayJan. 317:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
TuesdayJan. 3110 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
ThursdayFeb. 27:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
ThursdayFeb. 210 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TuesdayFeb. 77:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
TuesdayFeb. 710 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
ThursdayFeb. 97:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
ThursdayFeb. 910 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
TuesdayFeb. 147:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TuesdayFeb. 1410 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
ThursdayFeb. 167:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
ThursdayFeb. 1610 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
ThursdayFeb. 237:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
ThursdayFeb. 2310 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
TuesdayFeb. 287:30 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
TuesdayFeb. 2810 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
ThursdayMar. 27:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
ThursdayMar. 210 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
TuesdayMar. 77:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TuesdayMar. 710 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
ThursdayMar. 97:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
ThursdayMar. 910 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
TuesdayMar. 287:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
TuesdayMar. 2810 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
ThursdayMar. 307:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
ThursdayMar. 3010 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
TuesdayApr. 48 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
ThursdayApr. 67:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
ThursdayApr. 610 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
  • NBA TV will broadcast 107 games, beginning with a doubleheader on Oct. 22 when the Sixers host the San Antonio Spurs and Morant and Memphis visit Luka Doncic and Dallas.
  • The network has an MLK doubleheader with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics taking on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m.. ET, with a nightcap of the Lakers hosting Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at 10:30.
  • NBA TV will also broadcast the league’s two regular season international games. San Antonio hosts Miami on Dec. 17 in Mexico City, and DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19 from Paris.

Full National TV Schedule: TNT & NBA TV

DayDateTime (ET)Game
SaturdayOct. 226 p.m.San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
SaturdayOct. 228:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
SundayOct. 2310 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
MondayOct. 247:30 p.m.Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
MondayOct. 2410 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
ThursdayOct. 277:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
ThursdayOct. 2710 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors*
SaturdayOct. 298 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
SundayOct. 307 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
SundayOct. 309:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
MondayOct. 317:30 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
ThursdayNov. 38 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder*
SaturdayNov. 57:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
SaturdayNov. 510 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
MondayNov. 78 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
MondayNov. 710:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers
ThursdayNov. 107:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
FridayNov. 117 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
SaturdayNov. 128:30 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
MondayNov. 147:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics*
ThursdayNov. 1710 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
SaturdayNov. 197:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
SaturdayNov. 1910 p.m.Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
MondayNov. 218 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans*
MondayNov. 2110:30 p.m.Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers
FridayNov. 258 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
FridayNov. 2510:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
SaturdayNov. 268 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
SundayNov. 278 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
MondayNov. 287 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
WednesdayNov. 307:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
WednesdayNov. 3010:30 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
ThursdayDec. 17 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
SundayDec. 49 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
MondayDec. 58:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks*
ThursdayDec. 87:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
ThursdayDec. 810 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
MondayDec. 128 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
MondayDec. 1210:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers*
ThursdayDec. 158 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
ThursdayDec. 1510:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
SaturdayDec. 175 p.m.Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
SaturdayDec. 179 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
MondayDec. 199 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
WednesdayDec. 217:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*
WednesdayDec. 2110:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers
ThursdayDec. 229 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
FridayDec. 237:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
MondayDec. 267 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
MondayDec. 2610 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
TuesdayDec. 277:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
TuesdayDec. 2710 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors*
WednesdayDec. 287:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
WednesdayDec. 2810 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
ThursdayDec. 297:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
FridayDec. 307:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
FridayDec. 3010 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
TuesdayJan. 38 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
MondayJan. 97:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
SundayJan. 159:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
MondayJan. 161 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
MondayJan. 1610:30 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
ThursdayJan. 193 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
MondayJan. 238 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
MondayJan. 2310:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
FridayJan. 277:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves*
FridayJan. 2710 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
SundayJan. 298 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
MondayJan. 307:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets*
MondayJan. 3010 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
FridayFeb. 37:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics*
MondayFeb. 67:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
MondayFeb. 610 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
SaturdayFeb. 116 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
MondayFeb. 137:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat*
MondayFeb. 1310 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
MondayFeb. 277 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
MondayMar. 67:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
MondayMar. 610 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
FridayMar. 108 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
FridayMar. 1010:30 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
TuesdayMar. 147:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
TuesdayMar. 1410 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
ThursdayMar. 1610 p.m.Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
FridayMar. 177:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
FridayMar. 1710:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
SaturdayMar. 188 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
SundayMar. 198 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
MondayMar. 208 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
TuesdayMar. 217:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
TuesdayMar. 2110 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
ThursdayMar. 237 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
FridayMar. 247 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
FridayMar. 2410 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
SaturdayMar. 258 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
SaturdayMar. 2510:30 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
SundayMar. 266 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
SundayMar. 268:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
MondayMar. 277 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
MondayMar. 279:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
FridayMar. 318 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
FridayMar. 3110:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
SaturdayApr. 17:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
SundayApr. 26 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
SundayApr. 28:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets*
FridayApr. 78 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks*
FridayApr. 710:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
