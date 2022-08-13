Bad Bunny Takes His Talents to Miami with New Restaurant

Bad Bunny has had a summer to remember. The Puerto Rican global superstar has spent the majority of the last two months on top of the charts with his hit album Un Verano Sin Ti as it became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify. Now, he’s teaming up with restaurant vet David Grutman and the Groot Group to open a Japanese-inspired steakhouse, Gekkō, the two revealed to Food and Wine. The two discussed the upcoming project with Food and Wine,While this will be Bad Bunny’s first foray into the food industry, the pair have already expressed their hopes to take the concept worldwide.

Tyson Fury Bows out of the Ring with Retirement Announcement

Tyson Fury marked his 34th birthday with a big announcement. The British boxer revealed that after extended difficult conversations, he has decided to retire from the ring. Fury will go out on top as the current WBC world heavyweight champ.

Peloton Looks to Course Correct with Major Strategic Shift

After surging to popularity as people were locked in their homes, Peloton is struggling. The at-home fitness company has an estimated market cap of $4 billion, down from $45 billion at its peak. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy announced that the company will take a sharp shift, slashing 780 jobs and increasing the price of its bikes and treadmills. This is the second major cut in McCarthy’s short tenure. He slashed $800 million of operational costs upon his takeover in February.

Angel City FC Logs $100M Valuation

Invest in women. A new report reveals that valuations are on the rise NWSL. Angel City FC leads the league having raised capital in 2021 at a $100 million valuation, backed by an all-star team of investors including Natalie Portman, Abby Wambach, and Serena Williams. NY/NJ Gotham FC registered a $40 million valuation, backed by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, Eli Manning, and Sue Bird.

Endeavor Quarterly Earnings Blast to $1.3B

Earlier this week, Endeavor announced that it will sell off its stake in 10 minor league baseball teams due to a potential conflict of interest. But the company is in a good place, as its Q2 earnings indicate that it took in $1.3 billion in revenue, driven in large part by its live events division, which increased its revenue more than six-fold, from $99.2 million in the same quarter last year.