Peyton Manning Honors Demaryius Thomas with Scholarship Fund

The legend of DT lives on. To honor his legacy Peyton and Ashley Manning have announced a scholarship at Georgia Tech in Demaryius Thomas’ memory. In a statement, they said, “Through this scholarship, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life.” The Broncos legend died tragically early at the age of 33 in December 2021.

Carli Lloyd is All-in on Gotham FC

Carli Lloyd hung up her cleats at the end of the last round of USWNT friendlies, but her impact on the game of soccer lives on forever. After a game-changing career, Lloyd has been pondering her next chapter. On Wednesday, she announced that she has re-joined Gotham FC, but this time she’ll make her way to the front office as a minority owner of the team. As part of her responsibilities, Lloyd will serve as a consultant and advisor to the team to help them grow their fan base.

Quavo to Star in ‘Takeover,’ Marking Quality Control’s Film Debut

Quavo is everywhere these days. From courtside at the Hawks game to lining up more features than he can count, the Atlanta rapper stays busy. Now, he’s making the move towards the big screen, announcing that he’ll star in “Takeover,” a new action thriller that will mark the official launch of Quality Control’s film division, Quality Films.

Serena Williams Building Takes Its Place on the Nike Campus

Serena Williams‘ impact on sports is nearly unmatched. Now the GOAT is getting the recognition that she deserves. The latest structure in the Swoosh’s expansive Beaverton campus is named in honor of the sports icon. The Serena Williams Building is now the brand’s largest of all its clustered buildings at one million square feet. The official opening comes as part of Nike’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Laremy Tunsil Puts Viral Pre-draft Gas Mask Moment Behind Him with NFT

In 2016, a video of Ole Miss’s Laremy Tunsil smoking cannabis out of a gas mask bong cost him millions of dollars as it sparked his sinking draft position. Tunsil has recovered spectacularly, entering the final season of a three-year, $57.8 million contract with the Texans that could pay an additional $18.5 million in 2023. After six years, Tunsil is ready to put the moment behind him, minting a one-of-one NFT called simply “Draft Night.” A portion of the proceeds will go to the Last Prisoner Project.

Celtics and Nets Series Draws Huge Numbers

The Celtics served up the NBA Playoffs’ first major surprise, sweeping the Nets in four to take their spot in the second round. The series offered non-stop action, including a heartstopping buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum to kick things off. Collectively, the games averaged 4.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched first-round NBA series since 2016, according to NBA PR. It also became the most-viewed Eastern Conference first-round series since the Heat took on the Knicks in 2012.

LEARFIELD and Opendorse Ink Deal to Support College Athletes

The one-year anniversary of NIL is rapidly approaching. LEARFIELD and Opendorse have emerged as major players in the field over the short time, supporting athletes as they wade through the uncertain waters of NIL. The two companies announced a strategic partnership on Wednesday. Together, they will streamline resources to help student-athletes to enhance opportunities and offer a level of clarity to the process of signing deals.

Athletes Unlimited Locks In Deal with ESPN

Athletes Unlimited is changing the game. The company, which hosts basketball, volleyball, softball, and lacrosse leagues, inked a new deal to ensure that its athletes continue to get the exposure that they deserve. Athletes Unlimited and ESPN signed a two-year rights agreement for its softball and lacrosse leagues that will see 160 live women’s sports events broadcast across its linear and streaming platforms, the organizations announced Wednesday.