A video of the Ole Miss lineman smoking cannabis out of a gas mask bong cost him millions at the 2016 NFL Draft. Now, Laremy Tunsil is turning that infamous moment into something positive.

How do you move on from possibly the worst and definitely the most embarrassing moment of your life, one that was played out in front of millions? For Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, you make an NFT out of it.

On the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft, an infamous video posted to Tunsil’s Twitter account right before he was set to be selected toward the top of the 2016 draft will be minted as a 1-of-1 digital collectible.

Widely regarded as the top left tackle prospect of that year’s class, coming out of Ole Miss, a video of Tunsil smoking cannabis out of a gas mask-style bong went viral at precisely the worst possible time, causing him to slip on the draft boards all the way the Miami Dolphins at the No. 13 pick, a tumble that cost him millions in guaranteed money.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old Tunsil said he wants to move forward. And in doing so, he aims to support a good cause.

I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.

I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) April 27, 2022

A portion of the proceeds for sale of the NFT simply titled “Draft Night” will go to the Last Prisoner Project, which supports individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses.

Since that night, Laremy Tunsil has done quite well for himself, making two Pro Bowls since being traded from Miami to Houston following the 2018 season. After a four-year, $12.45 rookie deal, Tunsil is entering the final season of a three-year, $57.8 million contract that could pay an additional $18.5 million in 2023.

Once reluctant to discuss the bong video seen ’round the world, Tunsil is now leveraging this lower-than-low moment to do some good for those who never had a chance to make Pro Bowls and earn riches like he has.