Zion Williamson Teases the Zion 1 x Naruto Collection

The timeline for Zion Williamson’s return to the hardwood is still uncertain, but the Pelicans superstar is staying busy in the meantime. Zion took to Twitter to announce his upcoming Nike collaboration, which will have him team up with the popular manga series Naruto. He noted that the inspiration was drawn from their “parallel paths of overcoming adversity.” Details on the release are unavailable at this time.

LeBron James is King of Jersey Sales for Second-half of the NBA Season

LeBron James may be watching the NBA playoffs from home this season, but he is still picking up titles. The Lakers star topped the list of jersey sales for the second half of the 2021-2022 season. The top five rounded out with Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum.

NFL Announces First-ever Christmas Day Triple Header

Are you ready for some football? We are less than a week out from the NFL Draft and as the next generation of stars prepare to hear their names called, the league is getting ready for the next season. On Friday the shield announced that it will feature a Christmas Day tripleheader for the first time in history. This year’s Sunday celebration is set to include lots of distractions, as the NBA will have its traditional slate of games as well.

FC Barcelona Feminé Resets Record with Camp Nou Attendance

The women of Barcelona cannot be stopped. The team came out on top, beating Wolfsburg 5-1 yesterday in the Champions League semifinals. But in addition to hauling in the W, the team set its most recent record for attendance, bringing in 91,648 to Camp Nou. They had set the record earlier this year with 90,185.

Nike Announces First Release with RTFKT

Cryptokicks are here. The Swoosh revealed a collaboration with RTFKT and is set to drop a digital sneaker inspired by its classic Dunk silhouette. The RTFKT Nike Dunk Genesis is the “future of sneakers” and features skins that allow the shoe to evolve over time. Skins will be designed by various designers and artists, and provide collectors with the opportunity to customize their collection.