Giants, Eagles Among 13 NFL Teams Teaming Up with Socios

Recently, the NFL changed its rules related to crypto, and Socios is positioning itself to take over. While they are not totally open, the shield opened the door for teams to create blockchain-based fan engagement programs, and many teams are jumping into a new world of tokens. The fan toke company announced on Wednesday that it is linking up with 13 teams around the league, including the Eagles, Giants, and 49ers. They each join the Patriots, which inked a deal with Socios last season. Elsewhere the Cowboys took their own path, signing a deal with Blockchain.com to spearhead its crypto future, becoming the first crypto sponsor in the NFL.

Nike Outkicks Other Brands for Top Spot on Most Valuable List

The Swoosh had a huge year in 2021. Driven in large part by its direct-to-consumer strategy, Nike had its strongest year on record amassing $17.36 billion in revenue, even despite supply chain woes. Thus, it is not surprising that the Beaverton-based brand topped Brand Finance’s rankings of the most valuable brands, up 9% to $33.2 billion. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, and Adidas rounded out the top five.

Elon Musk Makes $43B Offer for Twitter

The Elon Musk/Twitter saga continues. SEC filings reveal that the Tesla boss submitted an all-cash offer to purchase the social media platform at the price of $54.20 per share, or $43 billion. The news comes after Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in the company and was offered – and subsequently turned down – a position on the board of directors. Musk has expressed that his inspiration behind the bid is to transform Twitter into a private company in an effort to enable free speech. Twitter stock increased approximately 7% overnight in the wake of the news.

Tom Brady’s Wellness Company TB12 Taps New CEO

Tom Brady seemingly does not age. The 44-year-old QB returned to football after a 40-day retirement, and he points to the TB12 Method as the root of his success. The seven-time Super Bowl champ and his trainer, Alex Guerrero, launched a company to help others thrive as he has. On Wednesday, TB12 named Grant Shriver as its new CEO and partner, the company announced Wednesday. Shriver will lead TB12’s growth and expansion efforts in product development, technology and its body coaching business that now has physical locations, fittingly, in Massachusetts and Florida.

Hines Ward, Bob Stoops Lead XFL’s Coaching Roster

The XFL kicks off in 2023, but the league is putting all the pieces in place. On Wednesday, it announced its lineup of coaches, which includes major names who have made an indelible mark on the NFL and college football. The coaches are: Rod Woodson, Hines Ward, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Reggie Barlow, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, and Terrell Buckley.

Top Boy Invests in Community, Sponsors Hackney Wick FC

Top Boy, the Drake-produced Netflix show is a certified hit. But its recent deal with NOCTA and Nike isn’t the show’s only venture into sport. The fictional world with a cult following is making some real-world moves that demonstrate an investment in the community as Top Boy will sponsor Hackney Wick FC, a semipro football club. The team was founded to unite diverse groups in the community and drum up a connection. The new collab is fitting to do just that, fueled by kits designed by London-based designer Foday Dumbuya.

Balenciaga and Adidas Collab to Reimagine a Classic

Balenciaga is having a moment. The Parisian fashion house took home a coveted CFDA Fashion Award in 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down. Following in the footsteps of its successful collaborations with Kanye West, Balenciaga teamed up with Adidas to reimagine its classic Triple S sneaker with its signature clunky silhouette. Sneaker Bar Detroit leaked a rendering of the shoe, which includes a high-quality white leather and Balenciaga branding.

Amy Winehouse’s Iconic Glastonbury Performance Gets Vinyl Treatment

Amy Winehouse’s legend lives on forever. The British songstress brought back a classic style of neo-soul into the mainstream. The peak of her popularity was debatably at the point where she took the stage at the 2007 Glastonbury Festival. The iconic performance, chronicled in the 2015 documentary Amy, is preparing to reenter the zeitgeist with a vinyl pressing from 2LP. Boardroom revisited the classic performance and what it meant for Winehouse’s legacy that extends long beyond her tragic death in 2011.