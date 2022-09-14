Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Post a Win on Monday Night Football

The numbers are in. Week one of the NFL season was a proper ratings bonanza. After putting up a huge sum of money to bring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman into the booth, ESPN reports that over 19 million viewers tuned in to watch Russell Wilson return to Seattle. CBS Sports also secured a W, delivering its most-watched Week 1 regional window since 1998 with 17.38 million viewers — a 21 percent increase from last season — thanks in part to an overtime thriller between the Steelers-Bengals that helped spike the numbers.

LeBron James Throws a Family Reunion for Vanity Fair

The grocery store aisles are filled with your favorite hoopers on the cover of October’s magazines. Steph Curry became the first athlete since Kevin Durant to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. Now, as he approaches a transitional moment, LeBron James allowed ‘Vanity Fair’ a glimpse inside his life. King James and his wife Savannah teamed up with the legacy publication for a peek at their “dope family.” The feature includes photos and commentary about their three children – Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. LeBron and the Boys also grace on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated.’

Doodles Raises $54M at $704M Valuation

NFT collection Doodles has raised $54 million at a $704 million valuation. The investment round was led by Seven Seven Six, a venture-capital firm created by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Music star Pharrell Williams represents the unique profile picture company as its chief branding officer.

Nets Unveil Black on Black ‘Statement Edition’ Uniforms

The Brooklyn Nets rolled out their new ‘Statement Edition” uniforms and placed a strong emphasis on their upcoming 10th anniversary in Brooklyn. The black on black uniform has “NETS” in bold white lettering, a herringbone side trim featuring three stars to highlight their unique court design. The new uniforms will debut on Oct. 21 against the Toronto Raptors, and the team is expected to wear the bold black kits seven times this season.

Nashville Predators Go Behind the Glass in New Docuseries

The NHL‘s Nashville Predators have their sights set on the Stanley Cup. The dynamic Preds will allow fans a look behind the scenes this season. The team will be featured in the third series of the NHL Network docuseries Behind the Glass. The show will follow the team’s GM David Poile and recently extended head coach John Hynes s as the team evaluates 50 hopeful players competing for 23 roster spots on the team. The four part docuseries premieres on Sept. 30.

Quinta Brunson Pays it Forward with Emmy-driven Donation

Quinta Brunson doesn’t just care about classrooms on TV. The Abbott Elementary creator is riding the high of her Emmy victory, but she wants to ensure that the real life teacher heroes get a win as well. The show depicts Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who has to navigate the stresses of performing at a high level at an under-resourced elementary school. Brunson donated a portion of the Emmy-winning show’s marketing budget to underfunded teachers.

Starbucks Amends Financial Forecast

Starbucks is projecting double-digit growth by playing the long game. The Seattle-based company’s long-term projections increased the forecast from 10-12% to 15-20% over the next three years. The reassessment comes as the coffee giant ushers in a new leader, as Howard Schultz completes his transition away from the company. Starbucks also revealed its Starbucks Odyssey NFT customer rewards loyalty program, which will enable customers to unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.

Bridgestone Golf Slices Through Web3

Bridgestone Golf is partnering with LinksDAO to venture into the world of Web3. The company will link with the digital golf course architects to create custom ball-fitting content for members, golf ball discounts and giveaways, and Bridgestone Golf x LinksDAO branded golf balls available for purchase by NFT membership holders.

NCAA Golf Star David Puig Joins LIV

First, the LIV Golf Tour nabbed some of the PGA‘s best players. Now, they’re going after golf’s next generation. David Puig, 20, decided to forego his senior year at Arizona State to join the LIV Golf Tour. The rising senior forewent the estimated $267,000 he was slated to make from NIL deals in order to make the leap. Puig will make his professional debut at the LIV event outside Chicago this weekend, where the field will compete for a $50 million prize purse.