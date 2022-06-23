Pharrell Williams Named Doodles Chief Branding Officer

The award-winning musician and producer will executive produce an NFT-focused album titled “Doodles Records: Volume 1” in partnership with Columbia Records as part of his new role.

Pharrell Williams is joining Doodles as its new chief branding officer.

The renowned musician and producer is also joining Doodles’ board, the popular NFT collection announced during NFT.NYC.

As part of his new role, Pharrell will executive produce an NFT-focused album titled “Doodles Records: Volume 1” in partnership with Columbia Records. The album will feature major recording artists, and Doodles founder and designer Scott Martin — known in the Web3 community as Burnt Toast — will create limited edition visuals and album art. This installation will be Doodles’ first musical release, propelling it into a new industry. The album will be sold via NFTs.

Since Doodles announced this partnership with Pharrell, the NFT collection’s floor price has soared, now sitting at 15.3 ETH (approximately $17,275) on OpenSea at the time of writing. But this big partnership news isn’t the only thing Doodles shared this week. The Web3 media brand also announced that it secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Alexis Ohanian‘s Seven Seven Six venture capital firm. Seven Seven Six co-founder and brand expert, Katelin Holloway, will also join Doodles’ board.

Additionally, Doodles shared a trailer for its upcoming sophomore NFT collection titled Doodles 2. During NFT.NYC, the brand said its next NFT collection will not be released on the Ethereum blockchain, but didn’t disclose which blockchain it will shift to.