The black-on-black Jordan Brand fits arrive to mark the Nets’ 10-year anniversary in Kings County.

With the summer dust settling and preseason games right around the corner, the Nets are beginning to celebrate their 10-year anniversary in Brooklyn by unveiling new uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The team revealed its new Jordan Brand “Statement Edition” uniforms on Tuesday led by a jersey featuring a black-on-black design with “NETS” outlined in white across the chest. It’s somewhat of a bolder version of the team’s “Icon” uniforms that were first worn when the Nets moved from New Jersey to Kings County in 2012.

The uniform also features the team’s signature herringbone pattern which is the same look as the hardwood on their home floor at Barclays Center. The stars on the side pay homage to the time the team spent at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, where they won two ABA championships in 1974 and 1976.

“Ten years ago, the Brooklyn Nets made history as the first NBA team to wear black and white as its primary colors,” said Andrew Karson, the team’s Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, on the occasion. “For New Yorkers, black has been the uniform for decades – it’s chic, and for many represents edginess, sophistication, and elegance. We’re proud to continue that tradition as we enter the Nets’ second decade in Brooklyn with a new twist on the classic Icon uniform.”

Last season, the Nets were No. 5 among NBA teams on the top-selling merchandise list, trailing only the Lakers, Sixers, Warriors, and Bulls. It was the second consecutive season that Brooklyn finished top-10 for merchandise sales.

In due time, we’ll have a sense of how fans are responding to this collection compared to the Nets’ Nike “City Edition'” uniform, which harkens back to those winning ABA teams led by Julius Erving. As fate would have it, that particular design dates back precisely 50 years to 1972:

The Nets open their season at home vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19 and will debut the new Statement Edition uniforms on Oct. 21 against the Toronto Raptors. They’re expected to wear the bold black kits seven times this season — all on their home floor.