The firm’s new AI Fund will invest in AI companies building machine learning models trained on large data sets.

Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher’s venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, has closed a $240 million VC fund to invest in artificial intelligence startups.

Sound Ventures is known for investing in companies built around emerging technologies, and its new Sound Ventures AI Fund is focused on investing in AI companies that are building machine learning models trained on large data sets. The new AI fund will invest alongside the firm’s other early-stage funds.

“We anticipate that AI is going to play an impactful role in everything we do – including entertainment, an industry we know well,” Oseary said in a release. “The companies we are backing will be at the forefront of this powerful innovation, and Sound Ventures is excited to bring our distinct experiences and connectivity to responsibly support these AI foundational platforms.”

Founded in 2015, Sound Ventures is led by General Partners Effie Epstein, Kutcher, and Oseary. Since its inception, the firm manages over $1 billion in assets across its various funds, and it’s already made some big investments in AI in the last decade. The Sound Ventures AI fund allows the firm to invest in companies at the intersection of AI technology and entertainment. Sound Ventures didn’t waste any time cutting big checks either, since the new AI fund has already made investments in OpenAI, Anthropic, and StabilityAI.

“We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet,” Kutcher said in a statement. “The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in.”