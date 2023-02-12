The superstar trio forms the inaugural class of GQ’s ring of sartorial honor, and was celebrated at a special event during Super Bowl LVII week in Arizona.

Will Welch put it simply: “We are here to celebrate the very fly cover stars.”

GQ’s Global Editorial Director was beaming as he stood before a buzzing crowd Saturday to ring in an event that will likely become one of the media brand’s signature shindigs. As he said of a special trio waiting in the wings, “They are also [the] launch class, the first ever inductees into the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame. I’m talking about Derek Jeter, Allen Iverson, and Deion Sanders.”

Each time Welch mentioned the name of one of these eternal superstar athletes, the audience at the Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona erupted in cheers. Soon, they’d take in a series of live conversations between each of the players and members of GQ’s staff — with an exception of Sanders, who closed things out with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

Between pours of 1800 Tequila and flashbulbs from State Farm’s photobooth, the conversations ranged from the ball players reminiscing on their players, to fatherhood, to their individual style, and more, and as Jeter, Iverson and Sanders accepted their Hall of Fame inductions, each was quick to express gratitude.

“I was fans of these guys growing up,” Jeter said while pointing to AI and Prime Time. Up next, Iverson kept things short: “I’m up here with Derek Jeter and Deion Sanders and you tell me God ain’t good? Thank you, GQ. love y’all,”

“This is truly a dream come true,” Sanders said. “The photoshoot was awesome I enjoyed every bit of it, but to be on stage with Cap and AI? Man, please. This is unbelievable and I want to thank you all for celebrating us.”

Boardroom will dive deeper into the sights and sounds of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event in the coming days — stay tuned.

Missed Will Welch’s appearance on Boardroom’s “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman? Click here to listen and download.

