Culture February 12, 2023
Randall Williams
Randall Williams

Deion Sanders, Allen Iverson, Derek Jeter Inducted into GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ
The superstar trio forms the inaugural class of GQ’s ring of sartorial honor, and was celebrated at a special event during Super Bowl LVII week in Arizona.

Will Welch put it simply: “We are here to celebrate the very fly cover stars.”

GQ’s Global Editorial Director was beaming as he stood before a buzzing crowd Saturday to ring in an event that will likely become one of the media brand’s signature shindigs. As he said of a special trio waiting in the wings, “They are also [the] launch class, the first ever inductees into the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame. I’m talking about Derek Jeter, Allen Iverson, and Deion Sanders.”

Each time Welch mentioned the name of one of these eternal superstar athletes, the audience at the Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona erupted in cheers. Soon, they’d take in a series of live conversations between each of the players and members of GQ’s staff — with an exception of Sanders, who closed things out with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

Between pours of 1800 Tequila and flashbulbs from State Farm’s photobooth, the conversations ranged from the ball players reminiscing on their players, to fatherhood, to their individual style, and more, and as Jeter, Iverson and Sanders accepted their Hall of Fame inductions, each was quick to express gratitude.

“I was fans of these guys growing up,” Jeter said while pointing to AI and Prime Time. Up next, Iverson kept things short: “I’m up here with Derek Jeter and Deion Sanders and you tell me God ain’t good? Thank you, GQ. love y’all,”

“This is truly a dream come true,” Sanders said. “The photoshoot was awesome I enjoyed every bit of it, but to be on stage with Cap and AI? Man, please. This is unbelievable and I want to thank you all for celebrating us.”

Boardroom will dive deeper into the sights and sounds of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event in the coming days — stay tuned.

Allen IversonmediaDeion SandersWill WelchGQSuper Bowl LVIIDerek Jeter
Randall Williams is a Staff Writer covering sports business and music for Boardroom. Before joining the team, he previously worked for Sportico, Andscape and Bloomberg. His byline has also been syndicated in the Boston Globe and Time Magazine. Williams' notable profile features he has written include NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent, Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad, BMX biker Nigel Sylvester and both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Randall, a graduate of "The Real HU" - Hampton University - is most proud of scooping Howard University joining Jordan Brand nearly three months before the official announcement.