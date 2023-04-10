BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. Demille Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, 215 new international voters will increase diversity and inclusion efforts within the committee.

Reeling from the tumult of alleged ethical deceit, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is adding 215 international members to its 81st Golden Globe Awards voting body in an effort to eschew claims of exclusivity.

According to the official announcement, the novel members will join the preexisting 95 members, preparing the next award ceremony with 310 voters. This olive branch for robust diversity now sets forth a group representing 76 countries, including newcomers like Cameroon, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Serbia.

“We have exceeded our goal of reaching 300 voters for the upcoming 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards thanks to an extensive global recruitment effort,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA. “We are excited at the unprecedented achievement in building a truly global voting body where 58 percent self-identify as ethnically diverse.”

The organization reports that the voting demographic is now 42 percent white, 25 percent Latinx, 14 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, and 9 percent Middle Eastern. The HPFA also announced that at least 17 percent of its voting cohort identifies as LGBTQ. While the disparity in representation is still stark, it’s a steady improvement from last year’s ethnic makeup that consisted of 200 voters and 52 percent self-identifying as ethnically diverse.

Amplifying its transparency, the HFPA outlines its eligibility criteria for international voters that don’t reside stateside. Each must possess verified stature in the entertainment journalism space with international media outlets — including print, digital, broadcast, radio and photography. These application clippings were reviewed by the HFPA Credentials Committee, an objective group of independent journalism and entertainment industry professionals.

“The efforts put forth to identify, engage and actively recruit diverse voters is strong evidence of the commitment by the Golden Globes to follow through on its promises to expand and reshape itself,” said Neil Phillips, the HFPA’s chief diversity officer. “It shows that with the right leadership, effective community partnerships and an unwavering focus, we can achieve remarkable and transformational diversity growth.”

With the 81st Golden Globe Awards set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, critics of the award industry are awaiting prominent change following this recent development.