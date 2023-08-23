About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports August 23, 2023
Gabe Oshin

Gilbert Arenas Weighs the Value of a Championship Ring

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Gilbert Arenas attended The Ball Up National Street Ball Tour at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Recently, Gilbert Arenas considered the question on ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.’ Boardroom breaks down how he might secure an extra bag.

How much would you trade for the title of NBA Champion?

On a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, the three-time NBA All-Star — who doesn’t boast a championship ring — weighed in on the debate.

When asked if he would trade $50 million of his $171 million in career earnings, Arenas had a surprising answer. This is especially true when you consider that he paid $100,000 for a Kobe Bryant replica ring.

However, the whole debate led me to consider yet another question. At 41 years old, Arenas undeniably still has pro-level moves and a wider appeal to basketball fans, thanks to his podcast career. What else might he do for a bag?

Want More Boardroom Originals?