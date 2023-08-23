Gilbert Arenas Weighs the Value of a Championship Ring

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Gilbert Arenas attended The Ball Up National Street Ball Tour at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Recently, Gilbert Arenas considered the question on ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.’ Boardroom breaks down how he might secure an extra bag.

How much would you trade for the title of NBA Champion?

On a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, the three-time NBA All-Star — who doesn’t boast a championship ring — weighed in on the debate.

When asked if he would trade $50 million of his $171 million in career earnings, Arenas had a surprising answer. This is especially true when you consider that he paid $100,000 for a Kobe Bryant replica ring.

However, the whole debate led me to consider yet another question. At 41 years old, Arenas undeniably still has pro-level moves and a wider appeal to basketball fans, thanks to his podcast career. What else might he do for a bag?