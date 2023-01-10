The super-talented winger and generational Wales star has called it a career at age 33. So, how lucrative has it been for him in terms of salary earnings, trophies, and more?

When Gareth Bale absolutely lashed a penalty kick to steal a point from the United States in Wales’ opening group stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, there likely wasn’t a whole lot of chatter about whether that tally had any chance whatsoever of being the final goal of celebrated Welshman’s career.

It was. On Monday, the former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and LAFC superstar called it a career after 16 years as a professional footballer.

When you’re a prolific, ultra-skilled wide man whose exploits draw the attention of several of the world’s most popular clubs — before ultimately signing at age 24 for arguably the biggest — you’re going to be remembered for a long time. And if you also manage to win five UEFA Champions League crowns, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, and three La Liga championships before finishing off your club run with a tidy MLS Cup out in Los Angeles, well, you might just be a generational icon.

To mark the end of the Wales all-timer’s career, let’s take a look at some Gareth Bale salary particulars from his celebrated run, as well as his key stats and transfer history, across his decorated years in England, Spain, and the United States, as well as in the international game.

Career Gareth Bale Salary Earnings (2013-22)

All financial figures via Capology.

Since joining Real Madrid in September of 2013, Bale’s season-by-season salary figures have been as follows:

2013-14 (Real Madrid): $18,827,123

$362,060 per week

2014-15 (Real Madrid): $19,939,601

$383,454 per week

2015-16 (Real Madrid): $20,926,700

$402,427 per week

2016-17 (Real Madrid): $28,415,472

$546,451 per week

2017-18 (Real Madrid): $29,407,884

$565,536 per week

2018-19 (Real Madrid): $29,689,456

$570,951 per week

2019-20 (Real Madrid): $33,204,334

$638,545 per week

2020-21 (Tottenham — loan): $37,533,893

$721,806 per week

2021-22 (Real Madrid): $33,204,334

$638,545 per week

2022 (LAFC): $1,600,000

$362,060 per week

Gareth Stats Overview & Achievements

All stats via Transfermarkt.

Southampton

Games : 45

: 45 Goals : 5

Assists : 12

: 5 : 12 PFA Championship Team of the Year (2006-07)

Tottenham Hotspur

Games : 237

: 237 Goals : 72

: 72 Assists : 58

: 58 2x Tottenham Young Player of the Year (2009-10, 2010-11)

3x PFA Premier League Team of the Year (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

2x UEFA Team of the Year (2011, 2013)

Tottenham Player of the Year (2012-13)

PFA Young Player of the Year (2012-13)

FWA Footballer of the Year (2012-13)

Premier League Player of the Season (2012-13)

Real Madrid

Games : 258

: 258 Goals : 106

: 106 Assists : 67

: 67 5x UEFA Champions League winner (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

Copa del Rey champion (2013-14)

3x FIFA Club World Cup champion (2014, 2017, 2018)

3x La Liga champion: (2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22)

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (2018)

LAFC

Games : 14

: 14 Goals : 3

: 3 Assists : 0

: 0 MLS Supporters’ Shield winner (2022)

MLS Cup champion (2022)

International (Wales)

Games : 111

: 111 Goals : 40

: 40 Assists : 22

: 22 6x Welsh Footballer of the Year (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Gareth Bale Transfer History

July 2007: Southampton –> Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer fee: $15,776,000 (€14,700,000)

Sept. 2013: Tottenham Hotspur –> Real Madrid

Transfer fee: $108,400,000 (€101,000,000)

July 2022: Real Madrid –> LAFC

Transfer fee: None (free agency)

