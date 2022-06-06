Gabrielle Union, BET Studios Partner on Wide-ranging Deal

The pact, agreed via Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, will drive new, diverse storytelling across BET’s platforms.

With one big step, Gabrielle Union is expanding her already formidable Hollywood presence.

On Monday, Deadline exclusively reported that Union has “signed an overall deal with BET Studios via her I’ll Have Another production company,” which she launched in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome multihyphenate superstar Gabrielle Union back to BET and to our newest endeavor, BET Studios,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement, per Deadline. “Through this partnership with I’ll Have Another, we are further expanding our commitment to extraordinary, diverse storytellers and providing platforms to voices that are integral to the fabric of our culture. We look forward to sharing the amazing projects this partnership will generate.”

Established in September of 2021, BET Studios offers equity to Black creators. Its principal partners include Rashida Jones, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas., and Kenya Barris.

Union was previously the face of BET’s beloved original series Being Mary Jane, which ran from 2013 through ’19. The actress, activist, author, and producer has since starred in LA’s Finest and Disney’s 2022 remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. She additionally served as an executive producer on all three.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters,” Union added. “We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that. I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

In March, Deadline was likewise first to report that Union was attached to lead Season 3 of the Apple TV+ anthology series Truth Be Told alongside Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Away from film and TV, The Bring It On icon has authored best-sellers We’re Going to Need More Wine (2017) andYou Got Anything Stronger? Stories (2021). Union also joined the star-studded ownership group of NWSL expansion club Angel City FC in February — historically bringing her three-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, in on the deal.