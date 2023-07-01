Gabby Williams Signs with Jordan Brand

With the brand’s latest female endorsement signing, Jordan continues to emphasize its investment in women on a global scale.

From a sleek pop-up design studio in Paris, France, Jordan Band announced WNBA wing and French National Team player Gabby Williams as the newest member of Jordan Brand’s roster of athletes.

Jordan’s three current signature athletes in Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson were each on hand to welcome Williams. As part of the celebratory event, each athlete also partook in the annual Jordan QUAI 54 streetball tournament held at the esteemed Roland Garros tennis court.

“It just doesn’t even feel real, that they would do this announcement during QUAI 54 in France,” said Williams, who’s mother is French and father is American. She has represented France in both the 2020 Olympics and the 2021 EuroBasket tournament, and currently plays for French team ASVEL in the EuroLeague.

In recent years, Jordan became the official team sponsor of France Basketball, and has also inked more than a dozen WNBA players. Along with an expanded Jordan Women’s team, Michael’s daughter Jasmine Jordan has spearheaded the efforts to add more female athletes to the brand.

“Being a part of this has given me a lot of hope, just seeing Jordan’s engagement on the women’s side,” said Williams. “I’ve been here and signed for a week [laughs], and already, they’ve taken an interest in things I want to do outside of just being a player.”

Williams alluded to the brand’s interests in her off-court endeavors and community efforts, but also took the time to mention her latest hobby.

“I just started DJ’ng. [The music] is a little bit of everything, a bit of house. That’s a second announcement for today,” she joked.

After wearing Adidas to start her WNBA career, the former UConn star and No. 4 pick of the 2018 Draft is now back within the Nike Inc. umbrella, helping to lead Jordan Brand’s continued push for one of its fastest growing categories in Jordan Women’s.

“The Jordan 1s are the [shoes] that I wear the most,” she began. “But my all time favorite are the Jordan 3. The North Carolina, baby blue pair.”

Williams is soon set to sign on for a return to the Seattle Storm for her 5th WNBA season, after missing time this spring following a concussion.

Now 26 years-old with a decorated collegiate career and both stateside and overseas pro careers under her belt, she quickly highlights her starting points in the sport and early inspiration playing the game.

“My older sister [Kayla],” said Gabby. “She’s seven years older than me, so you can imagine how annoying I was. I was following her around everywhere. She played basketball at the university in my hometown. I was going to every game when I was 12-years-old in middle school, and that inspired me to do what I do.”

Now an official member of Jordan Brand, she also reflected on her favorite Michael Jordan moment of inspiration.

“The Flu Game,” she said right away. “Because there’s moments where I don’t feel good, and I’m like, ‘Ok, today is my MJ Flu Game — put me in!’ It’s my motivation.“

With Williams’ first weekend as an official brand endorser in Paris including a batch of youth skills clinics alongside Williamson and Lethal Shooter, interview sessions and event appearances, she’s already feeling at home in the Jordan family.

“They’ve been in tune with my French side, too, and making sure they did this [announcement] here,” said Williams. “I think that speaks volumes when you have a brand as big as Jordan, who’s taking this much interest in the women’s game. It’s going to help it grow exponentially.”