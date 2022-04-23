Breaking down the Fury vs. Whyte odds and props for boxing’s heavyweight championship blockbuster at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23
There is no distinction in all of sports quite like heavyweight champion of the world. The sanctified slugger who bears boxing’s holiest of distinctions additionally earns the bonus sobriquet of Baddest Man on the Planet. And right now, though he may not hold all four of the division’s championship belts, that man is Tyson Fury.
On Saturday, the undefeated Gypsy King takes on British countryman Dillian Whyte for one more defense of the WBC title he won quite thunderously from Deontay Wilder in 2020 (to say nothing of the mythical “lineal championship” he won from Wladimir Klitschko 2015). And to get you set for the action, Boardroom has all your Fury vs. Whyte odds, props, and more for Saturday’s heavyweight scrap at London’s Wembley Stadium courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Fury vs. Whyte Odds @ FanDuel
Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
TWO-WAY
Tyson Fury: -550
Dillian Whyte: +400
THREE-WAY
Tyson Fury: -500
Dillian Whyte: +390
Draw: +2000
Prop Bets
METHOD OF VICTORY
Fury by points/decision: +250
Fury by KO/TKO: -140
Whyte by points/decision: +2000
Whyte by KO/TKO: +480
Draw: +2600
WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE?
Yes: +220
No: -300
OVER/UNDER TOTAL ROUNDS
Over 8.5: -126
Under 8.5: -102
Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Fight Purses
So, how much will each fighter make Saturday night at Wembley Stadium?
The total purse for the bout is $41 million, with the fight contract formalizing a 80/20 split in Fury’s favor. All told, Tyson Fury is guaranteed an estimated $29.5 million for the fight. Dillian Whyte is expected to walk away with just under $7.5 million.
The terms of the bout guarantee the winner an additional bonus of $4.1 million to round out the total.
Fury vs. Whyte Fight Card
WBC heavyweight championship: Tyson Fury (c) vs. Dillian Whyte
Junior lightweight (130 lbs.): Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero
Featherweight (126 lbs.): Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball
Heavyweight: David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey
Light heavyweight (175 lbs.): Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski