Breaking down the Fury vs. Whyte odds and props for boxing’s heavyweight championship blockbuster at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23

There is no distinction in all of sports quite like heavyweight champion of the world. The sanctified slugger who bears boxing’s holiest of distinctions additionally earns the bonus sobriquet of Baddest Man on the Planet. And right now, though he may not hold all four of the division’s championship belts, that man is Tyson Fury.

On Saturday, the undefeated Gypsy King takes on British countryman Dillian Whyte for one more defense of the WBC title he won quite thunderously from Deontay Wilder in 2020 (to say nothing of the mythical “lineal championship” he won from Wladimir Klitschko 2015). And to get you set for the action, Boardroom has all your Fury vs. Whyte odds, props, and more for Saturday’s heavyweight scrap at London’s Wembley Stadium courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fury vs. Whyte Odds @ FanDuel

Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

TWO-WAY

Tyson Fury: -550

Dillian Whyte: +400

THREE-WAY

Tyson Fury: -500

Dillian Whyte: +390

Draw: +2000

Prop Bets

METHOD OF VICTORY

Fury by points/decision: +250

Fury by KO/TKO: -140

Whyte by points/decision: +2000

Whyte by KO/TKO: +480

Draw: +2600

WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE?

Yes: +220

No: -300

OVER/UNDER TOTAL ROUNDS

Over 8.5: -126

Under 8.5: -102

💰 𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞$ 💰



Listen in as @BryanFonsecaNY lines up his 3 best bets for #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/2i5ZvB6OCw — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 22, 2022

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Fight Purses

So, how much will each fighter make Saturday night at Wembley Stadium?

The total purse for the bout is $41 million, with the fight contract formalizing a 80/20 split in Fury’s favor. All told, Tyson Fury is guaranteed an estimated $29.5 million for the fight. Dillian Whyte is expected to walk away with just under $7.5 million.

The terms of the bout guarantee the winner an additional bonus of $4.1 million to round out the total.

Fury vs. Whyte Fight Card

WBC heavyweight championship: Tyson Fury (c) vs. Dillian Whyte

Junior lightweight (130 lbs.): Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero

Featherweight (126 lbs.): Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

Heavyweight: David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.): Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski