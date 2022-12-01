Get set for Saturday’s heavyweight championship trilogy scrap in London with the latest Fury vs. Chisora odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Is it the heavyweight championship fight that boxing fans wanted? Well, no. But when Tyson Fury bucks retirement one more time and gets back into the ring to throw them big ol’ dang ol’ hands (and oftentimes grabs the ESPN mic to sing a song afterward), the world nevertheless takes notice.

Saturday’s opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London? Derek Chisora, who has previously suffered two defeats to the current WBC champ. The first, which also happened to be the first L on his professional record, came all the way back in 2011. Both men have racked up piles of knockout victories since then.

They’re also each closing in on the conclusions of their respective careers, so anything truly can happen — particularly given Fury’s recent comment illuminating his uneasy feelings regarding walking away from the sport.

With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Fury vs. Chisora odds and curated prop bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fury-Chisora 3 Odds to Win

All odds and props are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Tyson Fury: -3500

Derek Chisora: +1480

Moneyline (3-way)

Fury: -3000

Chisora: +1600

Draw: +2000

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Prop Bets

Method of victory

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO: -340

Tyson Fury by points/decision: +300

Derek Chisora by KO/TKO: +2000

Derek Chisora by points/decision: +3800

Draw: +4100

Over/under total rounds

OVER 6.5: -118

UNDER 6.5: -108

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +280

No: -410

Special FanDuel fight props

Derek Chisora to be knocked down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10: +185

Both Fighters to be knocked down AND either fighter wins by KO/TKO: +750

Both Fighters to be knocked down AND Derek Chisora to win: +5500

Derek Chisora to win in Round 1 OR Round 12: +5500

A knockdown in each of Round 1, 2, and 3: +10000

Derek Chisora to be knocked down in Round 6 AND win in Round 7: +10000

Both fighters to be knocked down AND the Fight to be a draw: +100000

