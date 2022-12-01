Get set for Saturday’s heavyweight championship trilogy scrap in London with the latest Fury vs. Chisora odds and betting insights from FanDuel.
Is it the heavyweight championship fight that boxing fans wanted? Well, no. But when Tyson Fury bucks retirement one more time and gets back into the ring to throw them big ol’ dang ol’ hands (and oftentimes grabs the ESPN mic to sing a song afterward), the world nevertheless takes notice.
Saturday’s opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London? Derek Chisora, who has previously suffered two defeats to the current WBC champ. The first, which also happened to be the first L on his professional record, came all the way back in 2011. Both men have racked up piles of knockout victories since then.
They’re also each closing in on the conclusions of their respective careers, so anything truly can happen — particularly given Fury’s recent comment illuminating his uneasy feelings regarding walking away from the sport.
With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Fury vs. Chisora odds and curated prop bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Fury-Chisora 3 Odds to Win
All odds and props are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Tyson Fury: -3500
Derek Chisora: +1480
Moneyline (3-way)
Fury: -3000
Chisora: +1600
Draw: +2000
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Prop Bets
Method of victory
Tyson Fury by KO/TKO: -340
Tyson Fury by points/decision: +300
Derek Chisora by KO/TKO: +2000
Derek Chisora by points/decision: +3800
Draw: +4100
Over/under total rounds
OVER 6.5: -118
UNDER 6.5: -108
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: +280
No: -410
Special FanDuel fight props
Derek Chisora to be knocked down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10: +185
Both Fighters to be knocked down AND either fighter wins by KO/TKO: +750
Both Fighters to be knocked down AND Derek Chisora to win: +5500
Derek Chisora to win in Round 1 OR Round 12: +5500
A knockdown in each of Round 1, 2, and 3: +10000
Derek Chisora to be knocked down in Round 6 AND win in Round 7: +10000
Both fighters to be knocked down AND the Fight to be a draw: +100000
