Falcons vs. Panthers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

The second half of the NFL season is officially upon us as the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons somehow find themselves in a fight for the NFC South title. At 4-5, Marcus Mariota’s Falcons are tied with Tampa Bay for the division lead. Atlanta’s opponent is the same one as 11 days ago, the Carolina Panthers, who fell to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in a wild 37-34 thriller with more twists and turns than a Spanish telenovela.

But in a 21-point defeat to Cincinnati on Sunday, Baker Mayfield replaced P.J. Walker at quarterback, casting some doubt on how long Walker will last this week under center for the Panthers. Heading into this Thursday Night Football divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Falcons vs Panthers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds: NFL Week 10

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Atlanta Falcons -2.5 (-115) / Carolina Panthers +2.5 (-105)

: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 (-115) / Carolina Panthers +2.5 (-105) Moneyline : Atlanta Falcons (-144) / Houston Texans (+122)

: Atlanta Falcons (-144) / Houston Texans (+122) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-106) / UNDER 42.5 (-114)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Cordarrelle Patterson : +650

: +650 D’onta Foreman : +700

: +700 Chuba Hubbard: +850

+850 DJ Moore: +850

+850 Tyler Allgeier: +1000

+1000 Raheem Blackshear: +1200

+1200 Marcus Mariota: +1300

+1300 Kyle Pitts: +1300

+1300 Terrace Marshall Jr .: +1400

.: +1400 Drake London: +1400

+1400 Tommy Tremble: +1500

Anytime TD Scorer

Cordarrelle Patterson : +105

: +105 D’onta Foreman : +130

: +130 Chuba Hubbard: +160

+160 DJ Moore: +160

+160 Tyler Allgeier: +210

+210 Raheem Blackshear: +260

+260 Marcus Mariota: +260

+260 Kyle Pitts: +280

+280 Drake London: +300

+300 Terrace Marshall Jr .: +310

.: +310 Tommy Tremble: +330

To Score 2+ TDs

Cordarrelle Patterson : +700

: +700 D’onta Foreman : +800

: +800 Chuba Hubbard: +1000

+1000 DJ Moore: +1000

+1000 Tyler Allgeier: +1300

+1300 Raheem Blackshear: +2100

+2100 Marcus Mariota: +2300

+2300 Kyle Pitts: +2500

+2500 Terrace Marshall Jr .: +2800

.: +2800 Drake London: +2800

+2800 Tommy Tremble: +3800

Top Panthers-Falcons Over/Unders

P.J. Walker passing yards: 165.5

165.5 P.J. Walker passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186)

Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186) P.J. Walker pass completions: Over 16.5 (+102), Under 16.5 (-136)

Over 16.5 (+102), Under 16.5 (-136) Marcus Mariota passing yards: 157.5

157.5 Marcus Mariota passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186)

Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186) Marcus Mariota pass completions: Over 14.5 (+106), Under 14.5 (-140)

Over 14.5 (+106), Under 14.5 (-140) Cordarrelle Patterson rushing yards: 51.5

51.5 DJ Moore receiving yards: 58.5

58.5 Terrace Marshall Jr. receiving yards: 38.5

38.5 Kyle Pitts receiving yards: 37.5

37.5 Drake London receiving yards: 36.5

Top Week 10 Falcons-Panthers Game Props

Carolina +3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +200

+200 Carolina +3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +260

+260 Atlanta -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +270

+270 Atlanta -3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +350

