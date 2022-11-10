About Boardroom

Sports November 10, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

FanDuel has Cordarrelle Patterson at +650 to score the first touchdown of Thursday's game against the Panthers. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The latest odds, prop bets, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers

The second half of the NFL season is officially upon us as the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons somehow find themselves in a fight for the NFC South title. At 4-5, Marcus Mariota’s Falcons are tied with Tampa Bay for the division lead. Atlanta’s opponent is the same one as 11 days ago, the Carolina Panthers, who fell to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in a wild 37-34 thriller with more twists and turns than a Spanish telenovela.

But in a 21-point defeat to Cincinnati on Sunday, Baker Mayfield replaced P.J. Walker at quarterback, casting some doubt on how long Walker will last this week under center for the Panthers. Heading into this Thursday Night Football divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Falcons vs Panthers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds: NFL Week 10

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 10 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 (-115) / Carolina Panthers +2.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (-144) / Houston Texans (+122)
  • Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-106) / UNDER 42.5 (-114)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Cordarrelle Patterson: +650
  • D’onta Foreman: +700
  • Chuba Hubbard: +850
  • DJ Moore: +850
  • Tyler Allgeier: +1000
  • Raheem Blackshear: +1200
  • Marcus Mariota: +1300
  • Kyle Pitts: +1300
  • Terrace Marshall Jr.: +1400
  • Drake London: +1400
  • Tommy Tremble: +1500

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Cordarrelle Patterson: +105
  • D’onta Foreman: +130
  • Chuba Hubbard: +160
  • DJ Moore: +160
  • Tyler Allgeier: +210
  • Raheem Blackshear: +260
  • Marcus Mariota: +260
  • Kyle Pitts: +280
  • Drake London: +300
  • Terrace Marshall Jr.: +310
  • Tommy Tremble: +330

To Score 2+ TDs
  • Cordarrelle Patterson: +700
  • D’onta Foreman: +800
  • Chuba Hubbard: +1000
  • DJ Moore: +1000
  • Tyler Allgeier: +1300
  • Raheem Blackshear: +2100
  • Marcus Mariota: +2300
  • Kyle Pitts: +2500
  • Terrace Marshall Jr.: +2800
  • Drake London: +2800
  • Tommy Tremble: +3800

Top Panthers-Falcons Over/Unders

  • P.J. Walker passing yards: 165.5
  • P.J. Walker passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186)
  • P.J. Walker pass completions: Over 16.5 (+102), Under 16.5 (-136)
  • Marcus Mariota passing yards: 157.5
  • Marcus Mariota passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186)
  • Marcus Mariota pass completions: Over 14.5 (+106), Under 14.5 (-140)
  • Cordarrelle Patterson rushing yards: 51.5
  • DJ Moore receiving yards: 58.5
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. receiving yards: 38.5
  • Kyle Pitts receiving yards: 37.5
  • Drake London receiving yards: 36.5

Top Week 10 Falcons-Panthers Game Props

  • Carolina +3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +200
  • Carolina +3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +260
  • Atlanta -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +270
  • Atlanta -3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +350

