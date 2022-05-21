With Formula 1 back in Europe for two straight weeks, check out the latest Spanish Grand Prix betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Formula 1 rivalry that’s as vicious on the track as it is affable away from it — Max Verstappen vs. Charles Leclerc — raged on earlier this month at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, with the latter winning the pole but ultimately giving up position to the former down the stretch.

Now, F1 returns to Europe to add two more chapters to this Red Bull vs. Ferrari tête-à-tête that’s currently far and away the biggest story of the 2022 world championship campaign. Get ready for back-to-back weeks of motorsport thrills on the continent.

With that in mind, before it’s time to head to Monaco, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Spanish GP odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Spanish GP: Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for May 22’s Spanish Grand Prix.

2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -130

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +115

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +3000

George Russell (Mercedes): +4200

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +5000

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +6500