May 21, 2022
Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen (left) with FC Barcelona star Sergi Roberto (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
F1 Betting: 2022 Spanish GP Odds Preview with FanDuel Sportsbook

By Sam Dunn
May 21, 2022
With Formula 1 back in Europe for two straight weeks, check out the latest Spanish Grand Prix betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Formula 1 rivalry that’s as vicious on the track as it is affable away from it — Max Verstappen vs. Charles Leclerc — raged on earlier this month at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, with the latter winning the pole but ultimately giving up position to the former down the stretch.

Now, F1 returns to Europe to add two more chapters to this Red Bull vs. Ferrari tête-à-tête that’s currently far and away the biggest story of the 2022 world championship campaign. Get ready for back-to-back weeks of motorsport thrills on the continent.

With that in mind, before it’s time to head to Monaco, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Spanish GP odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Spanish GP: Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for May 22’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +115
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +145
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1000
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1400
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2300
George Russell (Mercedes): +2800
Lando Norris (McLaren): +11000
Valtteri Bottas (Aston Martin): +11000

2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -130
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +115
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +3000
George Russell (Mercedes): +4200
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +5000
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +6500
