As Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time in 2022, check out the latest Emilia Romagna Grand Prix betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

After a week off following a rip-roaring race weekend in Australia, Formula 1 hits Europe for the first time in the 2022 world championship campaign. Welcome to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But it’s not just the first European event of the year — it’s the first weekend that includes a sprint race, a Saturday event with its own qualifying sessions that in turn determines the final grid positions for Sunday’s proper Grand Prix thriller.

From sprint strategy to the Ferrari vs. Red Bull rivalry to the teeth-gnashing automotive scourge known as “porpoising,” race fans have no shortage of narratives to call upon for this special couple of days in Imola. With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s betting breakdown for the F1 Emilia Romagna GP from FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Odds to Win (Before Qualifying)

At FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 22.

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +120

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +170

3. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +850

t-4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1300

t-4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1300

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +2200

7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +7000

8. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): +7500

t-9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +11000

t-9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +11000

F1 Driver’s Championship: Odds to Win

At FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 22 before Emilia Romagna GP qualifying.

1. Charles Leclerc: -160

2. Max Verstappen: +195

3. Lewis Hamilton: +850

4. Carlos Sainz Jr.: +2800

5. George Russell: +2800

6. Sergio Perez: +3200

All remaining drivers tied at +20000.