2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets Breakdown

As Formula 1 returns to the South Caucasus, check out the latest Baku Grand Prix odds and prop bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The famous old Monaco Grand Prix has come and gone, capping back-to-back weeks of Formula 1 action on the European continent. Now, sights are set on the Near East — it’s back to Baku City Circuit for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Another street course would ostensibly suggest that pole position is worth its weight in gold at Baku, but Charles Leclerc’s uneven performance in Monte Carlo is proof that overtakes are anything but a bridge too far even on such a narrow circuit. You can bet that this has a couple of Red Bulls — 2022 world championship leader Max Verstappen and Monaco winner Sergio Perez — fairly grinning from ear to ear.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Azerbaijan GP odds and driver prop bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Baku Grand Prix: Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for June 12’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Odds are subject to change over time.

2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP Prop Bets

+500 odds or narrower

Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND George Russell Top 6 Finish: +110

Max Verstappen Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +140

George Russell Podium Finish OR Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish: +165

Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish: +170

Carlos Sainz Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Top 6 Finish: +200

Lando Norris Podium Finish OR George Russell Podium Finish: +210

Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +210

Charles Leclerc Podium Finish AND Carlos Sainz Podium Finish: +220

Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +240

Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +300

Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Kevin Magnussen Points Finish: +300

Carlos Sainz Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +330

Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Fernando Alonso Top 6 Finish: +430

Carlos Sainz Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Fernando Alonso Points Finish: +470

Baku can be a tricky track to master 😬



Five drivers found that out in qualifying last year! 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/AauAxT1s7V — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2022

Between +500 and +1000 odds

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Max Verstappen Podium Finish: +600

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +600

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish & George Russell Top 6 Finish: +650

Sergio Perez Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +650

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish: +700

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish: +800

Kevin Magnussen Points Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +950

George Russell Podium Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +950

Longer than +1000 odds

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +1000

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Fernando Alonso Points Finish: +1200

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND George Russell Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +1600

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +1900

George Russell Podium Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +2000

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND George Russell Podium Finish: +2200

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +2200

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -150

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +145

George Russell (Mercedes): +1800

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +2400

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2800

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +5000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -150

Scuderia Ferrari: +120

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1100