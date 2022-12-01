Everything You Need to Know About The Gateway During Miami Art Week 

Boardroom spoke to nft now co-founder and CEO Matt Medved about the Web3 metropolis spanning two blocks and 12 buildings in Miami’s Flagler District.

NFT news and analysis platform nft now teamed up with Mana Commons to host The Gateway during Miami Art Week this week to showcase how the digital and physical worlds collide with Web3.

Coined a Web3 metropolis powered by MoonPay, The Gateway in Miami’s Flagler District spans two city blocks and takes over 12 buildings. The immersive experience kicked off on Nov. 29 and will run until Dec. 3 with various panel discussions and activations. Leading brands putting on activations at The Gateway include Christie’s, Porsche, gmoney’s 9dcc brand, Art Blocks, Alo Yoga, WME, MetaMask, FaZe Clan, RTFKT, and Meta.

Boardroom spoke with nft now co-founder and CEO Matt Medved about the mission behind The Gateway, and why it’s important to bring this activation to Miami for the Web3 community.

nft now co-founder and CEO Matt Medved. (Courtesy of nft now)

“We debuted The Gateway with Christie’s last year by transforming a bank building into an immersive audio-visual gallery to symbolize creators taking back the power from the financial system,” Medved told Boardroom. “This year, it was important for us to broaden the event’s horizons and unite the Web3 community by including other leaders to activate alongside us, spanning the worlds of art, music, culture, gaming, tech, fashion, and more.”

Medved said nft now is on a mission to empower the creators of culture and bring NFTs from niche to mainstream. Aligning with that, the news platform views the Gateway as a pathway to bring new people into the Web3 space.

“Miami Art Week is about much more than just art, it’s just as important for fashion, music, and more,” Medved said. “It’s the perfect cross-disciplinary cultural epicenter to bring distinct communities together.”

Not to be confused with Art Basel, Miami Art Week is another art fair happening this week.

One of the main attractions at The Gateway is a massive audiovisual gallery curated by nft now throughout the Dupont bank building. The Gateway transformed the historic building to project artwork and NFTs from digital and contemporary artists, including Beeple, Fewocious, XCOPY, Daniel Arsham, Pussy Riot, and more. Christie’s is also exhibiting special art pieces in the gallery.

Here are some more main attractions to look out for at The Gateway:

Web3 luxury brand 9dcc by gmoney is featuring an interactive live minting experience for its second drop, ITERATION-02. The brand worked with Art Blocks founder Snowfro to create a white tee stitched with a blockchain-verifiable patch that corresponds with a generative NFT.

Meta’s Instagram is hosting a gallery featuring work from an array of artists, including Defaced, Ilse Valfré, J.N. Silva, and Olive Allen.

Adam Bomb Squad’s activation tells the story of streetwear brand The Hundreds and the company’s foray into Web3 by offering its NFT holders royalty payments based on clothing sales.

Medved said there is something for everyone at the Gateway whether you’re crypto-curious or a diehard blockchain supporter. Programming and activations are free for everyone to attend with a ticket.

“When it comes to Web3, the current news cycle is dominated by doom and gloom. Twitter’s echo chamber makes it easy to be inundated with negativity, but visionary artists and builders are still showing up every day to build a more equitable creative economy. That’s what gets us up in the morning,” Medved said.

“Digital ownership is not going anywhere and our conviction has not wavered in the least. We hope attendees will walk away from The Gateway as inspired about the future as we are.”

Read More: