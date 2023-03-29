Bars, restaurants, and other commercial venues showing out-of-market NFL games will work with a brand-new partner starting this season.

On Tuesday, the NFL and RedBird Capital Partners unveiled EverPass Media, a new venture that will serve as the exclusive US platform for the popular NFL Sunday Ticket service for public venues like restaurants, bars, and hotels as part of a multi-year partnership that begins with the league’s 2023 regular season this fall.

Since 1994, NFL Sunday Ticket has provided fans access to out-of-market games during the traditional daytime broadcast windows on CBS and Fox. Executive Chairman Derek Chang and Chief Executive Officer Alex Kaplan will lead EverPass Media from its outset this year, and an official news release notes that the organization plans to expand its portfolio of sports and entertainment offerings in the years to come.

“Making our games as widely available as possible has been the bedrock of our media strategy and Sunday Ticket’s presence in bars, restaurants and other commercial venues provides millions of fans a way to watch all out-of-market games on Sunday afternoons,” Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, said of the news. “We look forward to working with EverPass Media to expand the Sunday Ticket footprint in commercial establishments across the country.”

Added RedBird Capital Founder and Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale:

“We are excited to partner again with the NFL to develop an innovative platform to expand the League’s reach to its fan base and the sports media ecosystem more broadly. Anchored by Sunday Ticket, EverPass Media will provide premium rights holders a scalable live event entertainment service that will enhance the customer experience at commercial establishments across the country.”

Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital are also notable as co-owners of the XFL alongside Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The XFL, currently in the midst of a revival season that launched in February, likewise has an official partnership with the National Football League.

“Our goal is to create a new model for commercial sports rights distribution around the globe, and we believe that this is just the beginning of an exciting journey,” Derek Chang, EverPass Media’s inaugural Executive Chairman, said in a release. “Creating a platform that allows commercial establishments to deliver the content that their customers desire is a significant opportunity and technology allows us to aggregate this content to a platform that can scale and evolve the viewing experience.”

Added EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan:

“Watching the NFL in bars and restaurants continues to be one of the most popular and important ways for fans to engage with their favorite teams. NFL Sunday Ticket is an important offering for any commercial establishment, and we look forward to working with our partners to innovate the viewing experience to ensure that more establishments can benefit from this offering and ultimately serve more fans.”

As of this season, individual consumers in the United States can find NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively through Google’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels streaming platforms.