England vs. Wales Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

Get set for an all-British Group B clash with the latest Wales vs. England odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a match prediction.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing with more action slated for Tuesday, Nov. 29. One of the more important matches of the day is a Group B battle between Wales and England.

Wales enters this contest as Group B’s bottom team, falling to the basement following a 2-0 loss to Iran on Friday. Meanwhile, England couldn’t get the jobs done against the Americans later that same day, playing the United States to a 0-0 draw.

Can Wales erase its recent loss with a massive win over the Three Lions? Or will England lock down Group B with another strong performance against the Welsh?

Wales vs. England Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group B

Wales (0-1-1) vs. England (1-1-0)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Coverage: FS1

Wales-England Odds & Spread

Moneyline: WAL: (+700) | ENG: (-240) | DRAW: (+340)

Spread: WAL: +1 (+190) | ENG: -1 (+125)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Team to Score the First Goal: WAL: (+270) | ENG: (-290) I NO GOALS: (+1000)

England enters this contest as the clear favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the under being favored at -118 odds.

England vs. Wales Prediction & Pick

England and Wales have collided in more matches than most countries, meeting 103 previous times since 1879. Unsurprisingly, the English have reigned supreme more often than not, winning 68 of those outings compared to the Welsh’s 14 victories (along with 21 draws).

Furthermore, England has also won each of its last six meetings with Wales, outscoring the opposition by a combined score of 11-1 over that stretch. With Wales also having not won a match in each of its last seven tries this year, it’s hard to see the Welsh winning this one.

Give me England winning this one in a convincing manner.

Final Score Prediction: England 2, Wales 0

WAL vs. ENG Betting Trends

Wales lost to Iran, 2-0, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 25, 2022.

England played USA to a 0-0 draw in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 25, 2022.

Wales is 0-1-4 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

England is 1-2-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

England is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five head-to-head matchups against Wales.

England vs. Wales Best Bet

Again, England has had Wales’ number for quite some time and I don’t anticipate that changing on Tuesday. Three of the English’s last six victories over the Welsh have come from double-digit margins and considering how Wales allowed Iran to score a pair of goals, I don’t see why England can’t do the same.

BET: England -1 (+125)

— Devon Platana

