Eagles vs. Vikings Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 2

Check out the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook to cap off Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
In the nightcap of a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader, both participants are coming off strong opening week performances — the Minnesota Vikings convincingly defeated the rival Green Bay Packers, while the Philadelphia Eagles prevailed in a shootout over the division rival Detroit Lions.
So, who will prevail in a quarterback clash of styles between Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts to cap off Week 2 in the NFL? Heading into Monday’s showdown on ABC, let’s check out all the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Vikings Odds: NFL Week 2
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 19 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-112) / Minnesota Vikings +2.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-142) / Minnesota Vikings (+120)
- Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-110) / UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Week 2 Vikings vs. Eagles Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Justin Jefferson: +650
- Dalvin Cook: +650
- A.J. Brown: +800
- Jalen Hurts: +800
- Miles Sanders: +1000
- Dallas Goedert: +1200
- Adam Thielen: +1200
- DeVonta Smith: +1400
- Kenneth Gainwell: +1700
- Irv Smith Jr. +1700
- Alexander Mattison: +1700
- KJ Osborn: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Justin Jefferson: -110
- Dalvin Cook: -105
- A.J. Brown: +120
- Jalen Hurts: +120
- Miles Sanders: +160
- Adam Thielen: +195
- Dallas Goedert: +200
- DeVonta Smith: +240
- Irv Smith Jr. +300
- Alexander Mattison: +310
- Kenneth Gainwell: +320
- KJ Osborn: +390
- Boston Scott: +550
To Score 2+ TDs
- Justin Jefferson: +460
- Dalvin Cook: +600
- A.J. Brown: +750
- Jalen Hurts: +800
- Miles Sanders: +1000
- Adam Thielen: +1400
- Dallas Goedert: +1400
- DeVonta Smith: +2200
- Kenneth Gainwell: +2700
Key Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Unders
- Jalen Hurts passing yards: 235.5
- Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-108), Under 1.5 (-122)
- Jalen Hurts pass completions: 19.5
- Kirk Cousins passing yards: 280.5
- Kirk Cousins passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)
- Kirk Cousins pass completions: 23.5
- Dalvin Cook rushing yards: 71.5
- Miles Sanders rushing yards: 56.5
- Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 50.5
- Justin Jefferson receiving yards: 97.5
- A.J. Brown receiving yards: 73.5
- Adam Thielen receivin yards: 50.5
- Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 47.5
- DeVonta Smith receivig yards: 42.5
- KJ Osborn receiving yards: 33.5
- Quez Watkins receiving yards: 19.5
- Dalvin Cook receiving yards: 18.5
Top Vikings vs Eagles Game Props
- Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 AND under 52.5: +220
- Minnesota Vikings +1.5 AND under 52.5: +250
- Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 AND over 52.5: +290
- Minnesota Vikings +1.5 AND over 52.5: +320
