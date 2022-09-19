September 19, 2022
The Eagles close out Week 2 of the NFL season at home against the Minnesota Vikings. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
BETTING & FANTASY

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 2

By Shlomo Sprung
Sep 19, 2022
Check out the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook to cap off Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

In the nightcap of a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader, both participants are coming off strong opening week performances — the Minnesota Vikings convincingly defeated the rival Green Bay Packers, while the Philadelphia Eagles prevailed in a shootout over the division rival Detroit Lions.

So, who will prevail in a quarterback clash of styles between Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts to cap off Week 2 in the NFL? Heading into Monday’s showdown on ABC, let’s check out all the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds: NFL Week 2

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 19 and subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-112) / Minnesota Vikings +2.5 (-108)
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-142) / Minnesota Vikings (+120)
  • Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-110) / UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Week 2 Vikings vs. Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Justin Jefferson: +650
  • Dalvin Cook: +650
  • A.J. Brown: +800
  • Jalen Hurts: +800
  • Miles Sanders: +1000
  • Dallas Goedert: +1200
  • Adam Thielen: +1200
  • DeVonta Smith: +1400
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +1700
  • Irv Smith Jr. +1700
  • Alexander Mattison: +1700
  • KJ Osborn: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Justin Jefferson: -110
  • Dalvin Cook: -105
  • A.J. Brown: +120
  • Jalen Hurts: +120
  • Miles Sanders: +160
  • Adam Thielen: +195
  • Dallas Goedert: +200
  • DeVonta Smith: +240
  • Irv Smith Jr. +300
  • Alexander Mattison: +310
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +320
  • KJ Osborn: +390
  • Boston Scott: +550
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Justin Jefferson: +460
  • Dalvin Cook: +600
  • A.J. Brown: +750
  • Jalen Hurts: +800
  • Miles Sanders: +1000
  • Adam Thielen: +1400
  • Dallas Goedert: +1400
  • DeVonta Smith: +2200
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +2700

Key Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Unders

  • Jalen Hurts passing yards: 235.5
  • Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-108), Under 1.5 (-122)
  • Jalen Hurts pass completions: 19.5
  • Kirk Cousins passing yards: 280.5
  • Kirk Cousins passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)
  • Kirk Cousins pass completions: 23.5
  • Dalvin Cook rushing yards: 71.5
  • Miles Sanders rushing yards: 56.5
  • Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 50.5
  • Justin Jefferson receiving yards: 97.5
  • A.J. Brown receiving yards: 73.5
  • Adam Thielen receivin yards: 50.5
  • Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 47.5
  • DeVonta Smith receivig yards: 42.5
  • KJ Osborn receiving yards: 33.5
  • Quez Watkins receiving yards: 19.5
  • Dalvin Cook receiving yards: 18.5

Top Vikings vs Eagles Game Props

  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 AND under 52.5: +220
  • Minnesota Vikings +1.5 AND under 52.5: +250
  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 AND over 52.5: +290
  • Minnesota Vikings +1.5 AND over 52.5: +320
