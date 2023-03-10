From Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe to Rose Lavelle and Debinha, find out who’s No. 1 among NWSL players in EA Sports’ FIFA 23.

On Friday, EA Sports revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for all 12 National Women’s Soccer League teams, each of whom will be active on all the game’s platforms beginning March 15. At long last, soccer fans will get a first look at NWSL players and how they rank amongst the world’s best in the global smash hit simulation.

It’s the first time women’s club football will be featured in the FIFA franchise, with the additions of the Barclays WSL (England), D1 Arkema (France), and the UEFA Women’s Champions League arriving alongside the NWSL. All will be playable via FIFA’s game modes including Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournament.

Earlier this week, the NWSL, the NWSLPA, and EA Sports announced partnerships as part of the company’s commitment to elevate and represent the women’s game. The 2023 NWSL season kicks off on Saturday, March 25 with all 12 teams in action during opening weekend.

Now, onto the fun part — take a look at the top 10 players in the inaugural FIFA 23 NWSL ratings.

EA Sports FIFA 23 NWSL Ratings

Ratings updated as of March 10. Players debut in FIFA 23 on March 15.

1. ST Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

Overall : 90

: 90 Pace : 89

: 89 Shooting : 91

: 91 Passing: 80

80 Dribbling: 88

88 Defense: 47

47 Physical: 77

2. CAM Debinha (Kansas City Current)

Overall : 88

: 88 Pace : 89

: 89 Shooting : 81

: 81 Passing: 87

87 Dribbling: 91

91 Defense: 46

46 Physical: 68

3. CAM Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Overall : 87

: 87 Pace : 88

: 88 Shooting : 78

: 78 Passing: 84

84 Dribbling: 87

87 Defense: 45

45 Physical: 64

NEW: The @NWSL will be represented in a video game for the first time via an agreement with EA Sports to be featured in FIFA 23.



More from @SprungOnSports: ⤵️https://t.co/03SOD0xsrb — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 6, 2023

4. ST Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Overall : 87

: 87 Pace : 95

: 95 Shooting : 84

: 84 Passing: 78

78 Dribbling: 88

88 Defense: 46

46 Physical: 81

5. LW Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

Overall : 87

: 87 Pace : 93

: 93 Shooting : 84

: 84 Passing: 83

83 Dribbling: 86

86 Defense: 42

42 Physical: 71

6. ST Christen Press (Angel City FC)

Overall : 86

: 86 Pace : 92

: 92 Shooting : 87

: 87 Passing: 80

80 Dribbling: 85

85 Defense: 46

46 Physical: 74

Overall : 86

: 86 Pace : 79

: 79 Shooting : 86

: 86 Passing: 85

85 Dribbling: 87

87 Defense: 46

46 Physical: 73

8. CB Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Overall : 86

: 86 Pace : 68

: 68 Shooting : 44

: 44 Passing: 61

61 Dribbling: 69

69 Defense: 89

89 Physical: 84

9. GK Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC)

Overall : 85

: 85 Pace : 86

: 86 Shooting : 82

: 82 Passing: 81

81 Dribbling: 86

86 Defense: 22

22 Physical: 85

10. GK Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)