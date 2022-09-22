FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed

Black Thought, Nas, Bad Bunny, Denzel Curry, Jack Harlow, Danger Mouse, Rosalía, and Gorillaz are among the big names behind the 100+ tracks featured in this year’s edition of EA Sports’ killer app.

On Thursday, EA Sports revealed the music behind the world’s most popular sports simulation video game. The FIFA 23 soundtrack features over 100 songs from artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Baby Tate, Nas, and many more.

As fans rifle through the music in the annual soccer killer app, they will also discover that some of the artists designed their own kits in FIFA Ultimate Team mode, inclding Jack Harlow, Rosalía, Pheelz, Central Cee. The uniforms were created to match each artist’s personality and will be available for players to unlock and use in-game.

Custom kits designed by FIFA 23 soundtrack artists (Image via EA Sports)

“This year’s soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world’s love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe,” said Raphaella Lima, Global Music Marketing Director at EA, in an official release. “We wanted to emphasize the importance of our global football community through music and we’re excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the most expansive FIFA ever.”

The soundtrack is divided into two parts. The menu soundtrack features 57 songs, while the VOLTA Football playlist, which takes inspiration from street football, runs the gamut from hip-hop and alternative to electronic dance, pop music, and beyond.

Let’s take a closer look ahead of FIFA 23’s worldwide release on Sept. 30.

FIFA 23 Soundtrack // Artist List

FIFA 23 Playlist via Spotify

FIFA 23 will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on Friday, Sept. 30. Early Access for the game’s Ultimate Edition begins on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

