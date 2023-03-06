About Boardroom

Gaming & Esports March 6, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
EA Sports Brings the NWSL to FIFA 23

Assets courtesy of FIFA / NWSL

The NWSL will be featured in a video game for the very first time thanks to a partnership between the league, EA Sports, and the NWSLPA, the companies announced Monday.

Starting March 15 across all platforms, all 12 teams will be available in Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season / Co-op Seasons, and Online Friendlies in FIFA 23. Four NWSL stadiums, authentic kits, trophies, and celebrations will also be available.

“The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” Jessica Berman, NWSL’s commissioner. “The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience. We can’t wait for fans to begin playing.”

NWSL’s 11th season begins on March 25 with the Portland Thorns defending their 2022 championship. As part of the agreement, EA Sports and the NWSLPA will focus on elevating players on and off the pitch, creating new opportunities to engage with FIFA’s fans worldwide.

“We’re passionate about EA SPORTS continuing to be a changemaker for women’s football, and our partnership with both the NWSL and the NWSLPA is another step we’re taking as an organization to advance the sport,” Andrea Hopelain, EA Sports’ SVP of brand, said of FIFA 23. “We’re committed to being champions for the future of football and bringing unrivaled authenticity to millions of football fans across the globe.”

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.