Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Betting Odds & Props

Get ready for a bantamweight bout with championship implications at UFC San Diego with the latest Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dominick Cruz has been around the block — multiple times, really. A professional mixed martial artist since 2005, “The Dominator” was the final WEC bantamweight champion before it merged with the UFC, where he was subsequently a two-time 135-pound champ, but injuries threatened to derail his career on multiple occasions dating back as far as 2011.
Somehow, with his 37th birthday coming in September, he suddenly finds himself on a two-fight win streak in a bantamweight division that’s more vicious and unrelenting than ever. And that brings us to Saturday’s main event at UFC San Diego against Marlon “Chito” Vera, a surging contender on a winning streak of his own.
Ahead of the main event action this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera Odds to Win
Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Dominick Cruz: +200
Marlon Vera: -265
Draw: +5000
Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Prop Bets
Method of victory
Cruz by points/decision: +280
Cruz by submission: +3100
Cruz by KO/TKO: +950
Vera by points/decision: +135
Vera by submission: +750
Vera by KO/TKO: +300
How fight will end
KO/TKO: +200
Submission: +800
Points/decision: -195
Over/under total rounds
Over 4.5: -200
Under 4.5: +154
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -186
No: +132
In which round will the fight end?
Round 1: +500
Round 2: +800
Round 3: +1000
Round 4: +1300
Round 5: +1800
UFC San Diego Fight Card
Main card
Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera
Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama
Women’s strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Women’s bantamweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva
Prelim card
120-lb. catchweight: Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Łukasz Brzeski
Women’s flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Lightweight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Charlie Ontiveros
Flyweight: Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam
180-lb. catchweight: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
Bantamweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear