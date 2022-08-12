Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Betting Odds & Props

Get ready for a bantamweight bout with championship implications at UFC San Diego with the latest Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dominick Cruz has been around the block — multiple times, really. A professional mixed martial artist since 2005, “The Dominator” was the final WEC bantamweight champion before it merged with the UFC, where he was subsequently a two-time 135-pound champ, but injuries threatened to derail his career on multiple occasions dating back as far as 2011.

Somehow, with his 37th birthday coming in September, he suddenly finds himself on a two-fight win streak in a bantamweight division that’s more vicious and unrelenting than ever. And that brings us to Saturday’s main event at UFC San Diego against Marlon “Chito” Vera, a surging contender on a winning streak of his own.

Ahead of the main event action this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Dominick Cruz: +200

Marlon Vera: -265

Draw: +5000

Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Prop Bets

Method of victory

Cruz by points/decision: +280

Cruz by submission: +3100

Cruz by KO/TKO: +950

Vera by points/decision: +135

Vera by submission: +750

Vera by KO/TKO: +300

How fight will end

KO/TKO: +200

Submission: +800

Points/decision: -195

Over/under total rounds

Over 4.5: -200

Under 4.5: +154

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -186

No: +132

In which round will the fight end?

Round 1: +500

Round 2: +800

Round 3: +1000

Round 4: +1300

Round 5: +1800

UFC San Diego Fight Card

Main card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Women’s strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Women’s bantamweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Prelim card

120-lb. catchweight: Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Women’s flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Lightweight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Flyweight: Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

180-lb. catchweight: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Bantamweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear