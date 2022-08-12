August 12, 2022
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Reyes returns to the Octagon Saturday against Marlon “Chito” Vera. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Betting Odds & Props

By Sam Dunn
Aug 12, 2022
Get ready for a bantamweight bout with championship implications at UFC San Diego with the latest Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dominick Cruz has been around the block — multiple times, really. A professional mixed martial artist since 2005, “The Dominator” was the final WEC bantamweight champion before it merged with the UFC, where he was subsequently a two-time 135-pound champ, but injuries threatened to derail his career on multiple occasions dating back as far as 2011.

Somehow, with his 37th birthday coming in September, he suddenly finds himself on a two-fight win streak in a bantamweight division that’s more vicious and unrelenting than ever. And that brings us to Saturday’s main event at UFC San Diego against Marlon “Chito” Vera, a surging contender on a winning streak of his own.

Ahead of the main event action this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Dominick Cruz: +200
Marlon Vera: -265

Draw: +5000

Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera Prop Bets

Method of victory

Cruz by points/decision: +280
Cruz by submission: +3100
Cruz by KO/TKO: +950

Vera by points/decision: +135
Vera by submission: +750
Vera by KO/TKO: +300

How fight will end

KO/TKO: +200
Submission: +800
Points/decision: -195

Over/under total rounds

Over 4.5: -200
Under 4.5: +154

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -186
No: +132

In which round will the fight end?

Round 1: +500
Round 2: +800
Round 3: +1000
Round 4: +1300
Round 5: +1800

UFC San Diego Fight Card

Main card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera
Featherweight: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama
Women’s strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Women’s bantamweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Prelim card

120-lb. catchweight: Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Łukasz Brzeski
Women’s flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
Lightweight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Charlie Ontiveros
Flyweight: Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam
180-lb. catchweight: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
Bantamweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

