Inside Steve Stoute & DJ Khaled’s High-stakes Golf Grudge

Lobster, sand traps, and shit-talking — Boardroom goes inside hip-hop’s biggest rivalry at the country club.

It was all good just a week ago.

Steve Stoute had bragging rights over his entrepreneurial brother, DJ Khaled, defeating the pride of the 305 in a head-to-head matchup in Miami Beach.

“I beat his ass,” Stoute told Boardroom.

In a showdown between the boss mogul and the Boss model, Stoute served Khaled in a game of golf that resulted in a bag big enough to clear a Santana sample and a slice of humble pie sweeter than Junior’s cheesecake.

Then, the energy shifted.

Over the weekend, the revolution was televised as Stoute and Khaled faced off for the second time in 2023. In Round 2, Khaled settled the score by defeating Stoute, taking the rivalry to a tie.

As expected, Khaled celebrated gracefully.

“I thought it was slightly unethical to be dancing on the green with money,” says Stoute. “But because it’s charity, I’ll give him a pass.”

Speaking to Steve Stoute just hours after the agonizing defeat and gargantuan gloating, Boardroom got all the intel on golf’s growing rivalry that’s gearing up for a big-money rubber match on Apr. 30th.

“The Game Just Started”

Surrounded by sun, sand traps, and palm trees, DJ Khaled and Steve Stoute started the new year not in the recording studio, but rather at the country club. Far removed from bass-backed speakers, entourages, or engineers, a choir of gray kingbirds provided the soundtrack for a January round of golf in Miami Beach.

By the third tee box, a different type of chirping began.

Fighting over the score and comparing watches, The Blueprint began blaring from Khaled’s cart early in the action. After the turn, he should have put on Comeback Season.

“I beat him by seven holes,” Stoute said. “It was over by the 14th hole.”

From still in the meeting to still in the bushes, Stoute overcame adversity off the tees by beating Khaled on the fairway. By the back nine, the damage had been done and the bag had been won with all of the prize money going to the Robin Hood Foundation.

“I beat him for $200,000,” Stoute said.

The result of Round 1 was more than just money. “We realized we can’t even play golf together for fun because of the tension around this rivalry,” Stoute said.

The next month, that tension between the two continued to mount, growing thicker than the humidity after a storm in South Beach.

As we all know, a rivalry only exists if both sides win.

“Bring out the Lobster!”

DJ Khaled is not what most of us would consider an underdog. Worth an estimated $75 million and boasting platinum plaques through work with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and SZA, life is good for the Miami mogul.

However, all is fair in love, war, and golf. Where the latter battlefield was concerned, Khaled came into this weekend’s rematch with Steve Stoute with a score to settle and pride on the line.

Round 2 proved much closer than the introductory outing; however, the victor differed.

“He won by a hole,” Stoute said. “He won $100,000 and the money’s going to charity.”

Setting the stage the night before with a pre-match FaceTime, Khaled backed up his tough talk and came through in the clutch. A master class in putting prowess brought the bragging rights back to Khaled and a honey bun back to his We The Best Foundation.

“I’m good at golf,” Khaled slyly said to his Instagram following of 33.6 million. “But I want to be great at golf.”

Playing through pain, it was all tears of joy afterward as Khaled celebrated by ordering a spread of seafood ranging from Dover sole to lobster fried rice. The smiles and laughter reached fans far and wide as it appeared the tables had turned at Gekkō.

However, revenge is a dish that’s best served cold.

As Stoute put it, “He thinks he’s better than me. I know I’m better than him.”

Three the Hard Way

Ali vs. Frazier, Steph vs. LeBron, Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader.

The best rivalries in history are settled in the third faceoff with the victor afforded the spoils for the rest of time. For Steve Stoute vs. DJ Khaled, the stakes are no different.

“There’s a trilogy,” Stoute said. “It’s taking place in Miami.”

Settling on a neutral location, the two titans of hip-hop culture are both bent on becoming the best golfers they can be during April.

Yes, hit records will be recorded and major partnerships will be aligned. Still, in the back of their minds and at the forefront of social media will be the rubber match in South Florida.

“He’s a very good putter from long distance. To beat him, I’ve got to two-putt. I can never three-putt against him. Other than that? I think I’m good,” Stoute said.

As of now, the exact size of the bag for the final match of the trilogy has not been set, but the social media soap opera and high-profile fanfare in the comment section could set the stage for even more money going to charity than the first two rounds combined.

As spring sets in, Stoute remains focused on beating his brother, bringing home the bag for the Robin Hood Foundation, and moving forward with his friend. As it stands, the same edge that made him a mogul in hip-hop and beyond is already translating to that of the country club.

“For me, it’s going to be a lot of focus and attention on things in the game I didn’t perform well on and could have performed better,” Stoute said as he looks ahead to the Apr. 30th showdown.

“The trilogy is going to settle it.”