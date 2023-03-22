About Boardroom

Fashion March 22, 2023
SZA Stars in Latest SKIMS ‘Fits Everybody’ Underwear Campaign

Photo via SKIMS
As the star of its latest shoot, Grammy Award winner lauded the brand’s ability to make women feel “comfortable and sexy.”

From Snoop Dogg to Cassie and Tyra Banks, Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand SKIMS is known for having famous faces at the center of its campaigns. For the brand’s latest Fits Everybody underwear collection, the media mogul tapped R&B superstar SZA to model the newest SKIMS designs and colorways as revealed this week.

Dressed in a brown lingerie set, the “Snooze” artist shines in the latest photos shot and directed by Greg Swales.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in an official statement accompanying the news.

The feeling is certainly mutual — Kardashian was quick to sing the superstar artist’s praises:

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” she said.

SKIMS remains committed to staying at the center of the biggest happenings in pop culture, so it’s no surprise they tapped one of the hottest musicians of the moment to grace billboards across major cities and their online marketplace. As an additional statement from the SKIMS team read:

“SKIMS partners with talent in a way that allows them to be involved creatively and shine independently, as seen in this campaign with SZA posing poetically against a solid white backdrop in the buttery-soft Fits Everybody underwear collection.”

The year isn’t even a quarter of the way through and it’s already shaping up to be a memorable one for SZA. Following the release of her chart-topping sophomore album SOS, the St. Louis native set out on her first arena tour. Coincidentally, the SKIMS collab news falls on the date of her final sold-out show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

In February, SZA announced a deluxe version of SOS, dropping “soon” and featuring 10 added tracks. Will the newest hits once again get the viral treatment on TikTok like “Kill Bill,” or feature some of the industry’s most sought-after talents like Travis Scott? Nothing has been further disclosed past that initial revelation. Considering we had to (im)patiently wait five years between debut project CTRL and SOS, let’s hope SZA won’t keep us in anticipation for much longer.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.