SZA performs on-stage during her tour stop at Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this week. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Rounding out her ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, SZA announced an upcoming deluxe edition of her smash album SOS. The enhanced version is set to drop “soon” and features 10 additional tracks.

SZA does things her way.

After the wild success of her first album CTRL, which included breakout hits such as “Drew Barrymore” and “Shirt,” SZA left fans waiting for five years, dropping an occasional single or collab along the way to whet their appetites. Thus, industry experts expressed surprise when the singer dropped her sophomore album SOS during the traditionally dead season that precedes the turn of the calendar.

The move proved to be masterful, placing her at the top of the Billboard 200 for nine of the last 10 weeks. She retook No. 1 this week with 93,000 units following a brief dethroning by K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together.

Now, SZA has more to say — the first lady of Top Dawg Entertainment confirmed the rumors of an upcoming deluxe version of the smash album that is expected to feature 10 new tracks.

Recently appointed the Billboard 2023 Woman of the Year, SZA told the publication that the release of the deluxe edition marks a commitment to the end of self-doubt. She reflected on her meteoric rise and the constant questions that it raises for her as to whether or not she is worthy. However, she’s trying to lean into acceptance. She said, “I guess I need to stop trying to figure out what it means and start realizing and living in what it is.”

What it is is an absolute sensation.

Since its December release, SOS has moved more than a million units, a near anomaly in today’s streaming-centric industry.

.@sza's 'SOS' officially becomes the longest running #1 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in the 2020s (9 weeks). pic.twitter.com/U2tm4iueFR — chart data (@chartdata) February 19, 2023

The album appeals to a diverse array of listeners, employing a number of different musical styles throughout its 23 tracks. While SZA’s signature style is front and center in the sonic soundscape, she tapped some unlikely guest stars along the way. Indie darling Phoebe Bridgers shows up on “Ghost in the Machine,” while she unearths a classic sample from the one and only Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the album’s closer, “Forgiveless.” Elsewhere, Travis Scott and Don Toliver show up, demonstrating SZA’s range as an artist — and the reach of her popularity.

The album’s breakout hit “Kill Bill” capitalized on TikTok popularity (the No. 8 song on the platform) with over 519 million streams on Spotify, where she brings in over 44 million listens per month according to data from Rostr.

In addition to its streaming success, SZA has made her mark across multiple platforms.

This new chapter for the singer promises a continuation of the success she’s seen thus far. Critics are already anticipating that she will haul a huge number of nominations for next year’s Grammy Awards. But first, she’s heading out on tour with her first-ever arena tour with 17 stops across the US.

If SZA’s career to date has been riddled in self-doubt, one can only imagine what could be next for the newly empowered star. We cannot wait to find out.