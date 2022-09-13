D23: Gaming Highlights from Disney’s Fan Expo

Disney and Marvel Games are leveraging favorites like Black Panther, Avatar, and Mickey Mouse for their next slate of games.

This year’s Disney D23 Expo was flooded with announcements about the brand’s films and shows, but it was a glimpse at what’s next in gaming that caught Boardroom’s eye.

As part of the exhibition, Disney hosted a digital gaming showcase to share sneak peeks of upcoming content coming out of Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. New reveals from Star Wars, Marvel, and LEGO stole the show, alongside a host of other upcoming releases that we want to know more about.

Disney’s latest slate of games is expected to drop over the next year for PC, mobile, and gaming consoles such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

You can check out the full Disney and Marvel Games showcase here. In the meantime, here’s a roundup of some of the big games announced at D23 from notable titles.

WW II’s Captain America and Black Panther

Marvel Games is collaborating with Skydance New Media on an unnamed World War II-era adventure game. The title features four main characters: a young Captain America; Nanali, leader of the Wakandan Spy Network; T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri as Black Panther; and Gabriel Jones, a solder and member of Marvel’s Howling Commandos.

Disney Illusion Island

Disney’s new Mickey Mouse game, Illusion Island, will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in 2023. The game follows Mickey and friends as players go on a quest to save a mysterious world. The game will have various player capabilities ranging from single game-play to four multi-players.

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap takes players into the multiverse for a free-to-play collectibles card game. More than 150 Marvel characters will be featured in the card battler that allows one versus one play. The game will launch on mobile and PC platforms on Oct. 18.

Marvel World of Heroes

Pokemon Go developer Niantic partnered with Marvel to develop an augmented reality game called Marvel World of Heroes. Players can create their own superheroes and team up with their favorite Marvel characters to fight crime.

Avatar: Reckoning

Avatar: Reckoning is an upcoming mobile action role-playing shooter game based on the popular movie, Avatar. Players can customize their Avatar and venture through Avatar’s home of Pandora. This game, set to launch in 2023, is being published by Tencent Games and is separate from Ubisoft’s much-anticipated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.