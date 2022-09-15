Derwin James Contract & Salary Breakdown

The star safety got himself a new and sizable extension after an All-Pro 2021 season — Boardroom looks at the details of the Chargers’ Derwin James contract.

In an offseason that saw record contracts flying around like mad and star players changing teams in head-turning fashion, the Los Angeles Chargers were active participants in the madness. The team signed defensive stalwarts cornerback JC Jackson in free agency and pass rusher Khalil Mack via trade, But the Bolts didn’t forget that taking care of their young core of players will be increasingly paramount in the next few years — they decided to start with safety Derwin James, inking him to a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension before the season began.

The deal set NFL records at the safety position for the highest average annual value and for total guaranteed money.

Injuries slowed James after an outstanding rookie campaign in 2018 that saw him secure First-Team All-Pro honors; he missed 11 games in 2019 and the entire 2020 season with a knee injury. However, the former Florida State Seminole had a bounce-back campaign in 2021, earning his second Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections by racking up 118 combined tackles and a pair of interceptions.

With that in mind, Boardoom loks at the numbers behind the Chargers’ Derwin James contract.

Derwin James Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4 (potential out after 2024)

Total value: $76,532,000

Average annual value: $19,133,000

Guaranteed at signing: $38,584,000

Total guaranteed money: $42,000,000

Free agency: 2027

Remaining salary on current deal:

2022: $24,584,000

Annual contract extension earnings:

2023: $14,000,000

2024: $12,750,000

2025: $16,750,000

2026: $17,500,00

James is one of the foremost stars on a loaded LA Chargers team, coming in at 42nd on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022 — notably ranking ahead of perennial Pro Bowlers Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara, and Zack Martin. At 26 years old, James is hitting the prime of his career right as fellow Bolts phenoms like quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler do the very same.

At this rate, expect his next extension to set even more records for the safety position. Even if he plays out the full four years, he’ll still jump back into the free agency pool following just his age-30 season.

Derwin James’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY: $9,350,806

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $27,622,150

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2021 SEASON: $36,972,956

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026 SEASON: $97,972,956