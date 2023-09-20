Deion Sanders filed for several trademarks to benefit from his Colorado Buffaloes’ early success and his booming popularity.

Everyone wants a piece of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

It’s only fitting, then, that Sanders himself tries to benefit from his burgeoning popularity. On Monday, fresh off their win over Colorado State and before Saturday’s showdown against Oregon, Deion Sanders filed trademarks for “Coach Prime,” “Prime Effect,” “Daddy Buck,” and “It’s Personal,” according to attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property. The marks filed by Prime Time Enterprises Inc. could be used for a wide range of purposes, including a clothing brand for online and physical retail, multimedia entertainment content, and coaching services.

1. COACH PRIME

2. PRIME EFFECT

3. DADDY BUCK

The filings seek to protect these trademarks for a clothing brand, production company and even coaching services.#DeionSanders #PrimeTime pic.twitter.com/x2ipLrjdOa — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 20, 2023

Sanders and his Buffs are ranked 19th in the country and are off to a 3-0 start. They’re so hot right now that their contentious, come-from-behind overtime home win on Saturday over the Rams — a game that started at 10 p.m. ET and didn’t end until well into Sunday morning — was one of ESPN’s highest-rated regular season broadcasts ever.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, ESPN’s College GameDay, Stephen A. Smith’s First Take, and Pat McAfee’s new ESPN show have all traveled to Colorado to capitalize on Sanders-mania in his first year on the job, and Blenders eyewear shattered its own expectations by bringing in an estimated $4.5 million in revenue from its Coach Prime sunglasses collab.

Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado in January and signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract that will seemingly pay for itself based on attention for the university alone. It’s only fitting that in the age of NIL, Sanders tries to benefit from his team’s on- and off-field success as well.