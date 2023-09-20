About Boardroom

Sports September 20, 2023
The Prime Effect: Deion Sanders Files Trademarks Amid Early Success

Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Deion Sanders filed for several trademarks to benefit from his Colorado Buffaloes’ early success and his booming popularity.

Everyone wants a piece of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

It’s only fitting, then, that Sanders himself tries to benefit from his burgeoning popularity. On Monday, fresh off their win over Colorado State and before Saturday’s showdown against Oregon, Deion Sanders filed trademarks for “Coach Prime,” “Prime Effect,” “Daddy Buck,” and “It’s Personal,” according to attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property. The marks filed by Prime Time Enterprises Inc. could be used for a wide range of purposes, including a clothing brand for online and physical retail, multimedia entertainment content, and coaching services.

Sanders and his Buffs are ranked 19th in the country and are off to a 3-0 start. They’re so hot right now that their contentious, come-from-behind overtime home win on Saturday over the Rams — a game that started at 10 p.m. ET and didn’t end until well into Sunday morning — was one of ESPN’s highest-rated regular season broadcasts ever.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, ESPN’s College GameDay, Stephen A. Smith’s First Take, and Pat McAfee’s new ESPN show have all traveled to Colorado to capitalize on Sanders-mania in his first year on the job, and Blenders eyewear shattered its own expectations by bringing in an estimated $4.5 million in revenue from its Coach Prime sunglasses collab.

Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado in January and signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract that will seemingly pay for itself based on attention for the university alone. It’s only fitting that in the age of NIL, Sanders tries to benefit from his team’s on- and off-field success as well.

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.