The series starring Deion Sanders will follow the head coach around during his first season at Colorado.
The Prime-Prime connection will live on.
Deion Sanders‘ Emmy Award-nominated docuseries Coach Prime was renewed for a second season on Amazon‘s Prime Video Sports, the new Colorado football coach announced Wednesday on Pat McAfee‘s podcast.
“The customer reception of Season 1 of Coach Prime far exceeded expectations. Our customers loved getting an inside look as Deion Sanders established a culture of teamwork, belief, and winning at JSU.” Matt Newman, the head of Prime Video Original’s sports content. “Deion has brought that same leadership to Colorado and has had an instant impact on recruiting and expectations. We can’t wait to witness this season unfold through the lives of the players and coaches at Colorado, and we are excited to deliver more must-watch football content to the Prime Video schedule this fall.”
Coach Prime is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment, with Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith as executive producers on the series.
“We are thrilled to begin production with Prime Video on the second season of Coach Prime,” Schwartz-Morini, SMAC Entertainment’s co-founder and CEO, said. “Viewers can expect an exclusive, inside look at a historic Power Five football program, as Coach Prime embarks on a new journey to enact change, inspire, and build a winning team at Colorado. #weainthardtofind.”
