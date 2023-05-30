The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins over the weekend, immediately making him the NFL’s most sought-after free agent.
The NFL‘s biggest name on the free agent market made a splash Tuesday, as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with Klutch Sports Group for his representation.
After the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t find a trade for the five-time Pro Bowler, the team released him over the weekend and made Hopkins the most sought-after player available. Despite playing in just nine games last season, the dynamic playmaker who turns 31 on June 6 pulled in 64 catches for 717 yards and three TDs. Any team that wants to upgrade at wide receiver (essentially all of them) has been linked to Nuk in some way.
Hopkins was previously reportedly represented by non-certified agent Saint Omni, but is now with Klutch’s Kelton Crenshaw. Crenshaw represents star players like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young, New York Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, and linebacker Will Anderson, who the Houston Texans took third overall in last month’s NFL Draft.
It’s the latest move for Klutch in a busy two months for its football division, which Rich Paul launched at the start of the 2019 season. In April, Klutch named agent Nicole Lynn its head of football before helping client Jalen Hurts get a $255 million contract extension with Philadelphia. At the time, it was the most lucrative contract in league history. Then, earlier in May, Klutch acquired Elite Athlete Management, whose list of 40 NFL clients includes Odell Beckham Jr., Christian Kirk, Danielle Hunter, and Zay Jones.
While Hopkins’ ultimate new home will garner more headlines than whom he choses for representation, Klutch continues to make moves as a growing player in the football space.
Read More:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Contract & Salary Breakdown
He’s proof that you can never have too many veteran role-players in the chase for a championship — check out the Nuggets’ KCP contract, as well as his career NBA earnings. Superstars are not…
The US Government Won’t Let the Washington Commanders Trademark Their Own Name
Boardroom spoke with attorney Josh Gerben to get the rundown on why the US Patent and Trademark Office denied the team’s request — and why this story is still likely to have a happy…