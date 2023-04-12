Chase Young Joins Klutch Athletics By New Balance Roster

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has signed on to become the first American football player to join Klutch Athletics by New Balance as a brand ambassador, the company announced Wednesday.

Rich Paul‘s new sportswear brand and its design team will work closely with the 23-year-old Young on new American football cleats that will launch in 2024.

“Chase aligns perfectly with the brand based on his talent, his values and his fit with our team,” Paul, Klutch Athletics’ founder and CEO, said in a release. “In Chase, I see someone who embodies the spirit of what it means to be Klutch. We are focused on uplifting and empowering all athletes, and I believe Chase will help us achieve that.”

Young was the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year that season while making the Pro Bowl. This marks New Balance’s first deal with an American footballer.

“As an athlete, I always want training apparel that meets the grueling demands of everyday training but can also be mixed in with other pieces from my closet and worn outside of the gym,” Young said. “It is clear Klutch Athletics by New Balance has put athletes first and I am excited to make history with both brands.”

Klutch Athletics by New Balance‘s first apparel line will be available starting April 27 online and at select North American retail locations, with suggested retail prices ranging from $40 for t-shirts to $120 for hoodies.

“Chase’s dynamic personality and on-field performance make him the ideal athlete to represent Klutch Athletics,” said Chris Davis, New Balance’s chief marketing officer and SVP of merchandising. “Chase joining the New Balance family is emblematic of our commitment to performance innovation and our vision of working with athletes who are a reflection of our values as a brand.”