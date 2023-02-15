About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Fashion February 15, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Klutch Athletics: Rich Paul, New Balance Team Up for New Sportswear Brand

Photo via Klutch Athletics
The athlete-first company celebrates ‘the intersection of sport, culture, and community’ and will reportedly seek out NIL deals with amateur athletes.

Rich Paul, agent and trusted confidante to superstars like LeBron James via Klutch Sports Group, is launching a sportswear brand alongside New Balance, the parties announced Wednesday. Aptly enough, the new label is known as Klutch Athletics.

“There’s a gap right now that we can fill,” Paul, 41, said via CNBC. “We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation.”

Klutch clothing will be both functional and stylish, with pieces that transition from a workout to streetwear. Included in its soon-to-be released debut collection are vests, jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, sweats, and shorts. Additionally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that the brand will seek out NIL partnerships across men’s and women’s sports at the college and high school levels.

“Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete,” New Balance Chief Marketing Officer Chris Davis said on the occasion. “We always strive to take a differentiated approach — this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand.”

Paul’s first collaboration with the Boston-based brand came in December 2021. They teamed up on a new iteration of a popular sneaker silhouette — the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 shoe featured pebbled leather on the uppers similar to that of a basketball shoe, in addition to more perforations to alter the look slightly from prior variations of footwear.

Ranging in price from $40 to $120, Klutch Athletics receives its North American retail release in select store shelves online beginning April 27.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

fashionapparelNew BalanceRich Paul
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.