The athlete-first company celebrates ‘the intersection of sport, culture, and community’ and will reportedly seek out NIL deals with amateur athletes.

Rich Paul, agent and trusted confidante to superstars like LeBron James via Klutch Sports Group, is launching a sportswear brand alongside New Balance, the parties announced Wednesday. Aptly enough, the new label is known as Klutch Athletics.

“There’s a gap right now that we can fill,” Paul, 41, said via CNBC. “We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation.”

Klutch clothing will be both functional and stylish, with pieces that transition from a workout to streetwear. Included in its soon-to-be released debut collection are vests, jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, sweats, and shorts. Additionally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that the brand will seek out NIL partnerships across men’s and women’s sports at the college and high school levels.

“Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete,” New Balance Chief Marketing Officer Chris Davis said on the occasion. “We always strive to take a differentiated approach — this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand.”

Paul’s first collaboration with the Boston-based brand came in December 2021. They teamed up on a new iteration of a popular sneaker silhouette — the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 shoe featured pebbled leather on the uppers similar to that of a basketball shoe, in addition to more perforations to alter the look slightly from prior variations of footwear.

Ranging in price from $40 to $120, Klutch Athletics receives its North American retail release in select store shelves online beginning April 27.