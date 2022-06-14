Deadmau5: Banking on Himself

The electronic producer is partnering with Zytara on a digital banking experience, including a physical and virtual mau5 card.

Deadmau5 is banking on himself these days.

On Tuesday, the storied electronic producer announced a partnership with banking, NFT and digital currency company Zytara for a branded digital banking endeavor.

excited to officially announce the @zytarahq X @deadmau5 digital banking app! grab your physical + virtual mau5 card & custom skin 💳 download now via https://t.co/LKhR5TyG19 😀 pic.twitter.com/qMmbid2VvB — Goat lord (@deadmau5) June 14, 2022

Billboard provided further details about the partnership.

Zytara will operate as the go-to app for fans to connect with deadmau5 directly — from online stores and merchandise to concerts, pop-ups and in-game purchases. Zytara, founded in 2019, also encompasses a full-service NFT production studio called Zytara Labs.

Through this all-new initiative, though, users will be able to utilize deadmau5’s own physical and virtual debit cards at over 45 million merchants around the world, as well as getting to choose a custom skin that replicates their favorite deadmau5 album artwork for the physical Mastercard.

Additionally, Zytara products will be integrated within the artist’s streaming and online channels.

“deadmau5 is a pioneer in using innovative, new technologies in creative ways, which is why we see this relationship as more than a typical partnership,” Zytara Founder and CEO Al Burgio said in statement, per Billboard. “In addition to working with deadmau5 to develop the interactive and branded Zytara banking app, we are also welcoming him to Zytara’s Advisory Board to help enhance the creative direction for Zytara moving forward.”

Added deadmau5: “I’m always on the look-out for ways to use technology to change experiences, which is why I was really excited when I learned about Zytara. No one else is thinking about banking the way they are by making it easy to hold and transact in crypto, NFTs, and stablecoins, in addition to fiat currency. As a gamer and music artist who loves tech, I recognize that Zytara has created the perfect world for digital life.”

Even as crypto falls, the marketplace is still very early in its lifespan, and with deadmau5’s new digital banking experience, fans can expect to receive special crypto rewards as time goes on.