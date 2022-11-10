DC Attorney General Karl Racine at a news conference announcing lawsuits against the Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder, the NFL, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 10, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine revealed a civil suit alleging that each party made false statements during an investigation into the Commanders organization.

On Thursday, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit alleging that four parties deceived the residents of the nation’s capital about the independent investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. Those defendants are:

The Commanders

Majority owner Dan Snyder

The NFL

League Commissioner Roger Goodell

As Racine said during an official press conference announcing the lawsuit:

“We allege Dan Snyder, the Commanders, Roger Goodell, and the NFL misled the public about what was being done to address the allegations of harassment and the toxic culture the Commanders maintained. They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits roll.”

BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022

Click here to read the full complaint from the Washington, DC Attorney General’s Office. In an official statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy later described the lawsuit as “legally unsound and factually baseless.”

The news comes on the heels of twin developments that turned heads around the football establishment last week. On Nov. 2, Dan and Tanya Snyder acknowledged for the first time that they were taking the first steps toward a potential sale of some or all of the Washington Commanders since first purchasing the controlling stake in the team in 1999. Later that day, ESPN’s Don Van Natta reported that the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia was engaged in an investigation into alleged “financial improprieties” by the Commanders.

That was all a lie.



Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022

Karl Racine said that his office intends to issue subpoenas — including to Dan Snyder himself — and for key figures to testify under oath.

“[Y]ou can’t lie to DC residents in order to protect your image and profits and get away with it. No matter who you are — even if you’re the National Football League,” he said.

If found liable in DC civil court, the defendants could be required to pay punitive damages.

