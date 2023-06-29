After originally releasing in 2016, one of the most coveted packs from Curry’s signature series is seeing a return launch on July 21.

When Stephen Curry took the court for Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals, he made a statement right away with his footwear.

Featuring a fading white to black upper and metallic trophy gold hits throughout, the special edition of his first signature shoe with Under Armour spelled out the accolades and starting points of his journey in graphic form that led to his first MVP award.

With callouts to his birthday and draft date, along with phrases like “Underdog,” “Family,” “Charlotte,” and “The Bay” featured throughout, the celebratory pair was an instant favorite among Curry fans. The underside of each tongue on the Retro editions features the year in which he won MVP, along with phrases that speak to Curry’s approach that year.

The following year, the Warriors star became the first player in league history to be named MVP by a unanimous vote. Under Armour was well prepared along the way during the team’s record-setting 73-9 season, as the company created yet another gold-laden special edition sneaker for the occasion. This time around, in 2016, it released both pairs together in a two-shoe pack, with custom slider levels housing both shoes together in one oversized black and gold box.

Over the last season, the Curry 1 and Curry 2 have been receiving the retro treatment from Curry Brand, and on July 21, the “Back2Back MVP” Pack will re-release, pouring on nostalgia back to the time of Curry’s sudden rise to the top of the league.

“Does that mean I’m old?” Curry joked. “It’s crazy to think of how much has happened since February of 2015 when the Curry 1 dropped. … To now be able to revisit those with retro drops and releases, to pay homage to special moments in my basketball career and life, is special. I think fans and people who appreciate the journey, can re-live amazing moments that we all share.”

In many ways, his first two shoes set the foundation for what is now a signature series that has reached 10 models. The line will continue on throughout the remainder of his playing career, and extend beyond even.

The 35-year-old’s newly inked “lifetime deal” with Under Armour in March officially named him as president of Curry Brand, with the two sides now locked in for the long haul ahead. As the brand continues to evolve and grow, the retro component touching on some of the biggest moments of his career will continue to be a priority.

Image courtesy of Under Armour Image courtesy of Under Armour

“It elevates it a lot, cause what we do on the floor is everything,” said Curry. “The moments that you can create in these shoes — the colorways and all of that — you can give life to what you do on the court. Those experiences make it even more real and something that you can always look back on.”

In the “Back2Back MVP” Pack, in particular, Curry can pinpoint what he dubs “highs and lows” when he looks at each model.

“I see the [Curry] 1, I see the [Curry] 4 and I see the [Curry] 5, and I know those are shoes I won championships in,” he reflects. “I see the [Curry] 2, and that’s the one we got 73 wins in, but obviously didn’t win a championship.”

While the two models are linked through his tandem of MVP awards won in each sneaker, they also represent an evolution of the line — before a departure on the third shoe and a refocused and sleeker look was seen on the Curry 4 that the series has carried ever since.

“We obviously brought back the Charged Foam, but we elevated the upper a little bit to make it a little more forgiving and a little bit fresher, especially right out the box,” said Curry. “For a lot of people, the [Curry] 2 was one of the most comfortable shoes they’ve worn, which was pretty dope to think about. … You drop the [Curry] 1, and there’s a lot of excitement because it’s the first one, and then you come out with the [Curry] 2, and make the experience and the ride even more comfortable, more plush, and more durable out there on the court. That speaks volumes right there.”

Image courtesy of Under Armour

As he thinks back across his decade-long tenure with Under Armour, Curry is able to reflect on the timestamps and memories layered into each of his signature silhouettes. All of the shoes, Curry said, take him back to a specific time and place.

“The fact that we’ve had so many highs within this journey makes it even more special,” he continued. “It gives you chills and goosebumps thinking about what we were feeling and thinking in those moments when you were wearing each of those shoes. I think that’s what this whole game is about.”

As Curry Brand continues to add additional Retro drops to the calendar in the years ahead, the re-releases and remixes will continue to harken back to the highlights of his first 14 seasons in the league, whether it’s via MVP awards, championships, or record-breaking nights. One thing is certain though, his shoe is walking with him along his path toward what has become an iconic career.

“It’s a great way to reflect, have gratitude and appreciation for how far we’ve come from, and celebrate some of the amazing moments that we’ve had and that made me who I am in my NBA career and give it some newfound life,” framed Curry. “That’s the one thing that I’m most excited about. You want to always relive, ‘How did you get here, and what were those amazing moments along the way that matter?’”