Collectable and Cult Wine Investment are teaming up to offer wine as an alternative investment class, host live events, and provide educational opportunities.

On Tuesday, fractional investment platform Collectable announced an expansion into the fine wine industry through a new partnership with Cult Wine Investment.

Collectable will now offer investment opportunities for fine wine investors and collectors. Collectable will feature a wine collection in its new Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC) program next month. Through the deal, the pair will also host live events and offer educational opportunities around alternative asset classes.

“Working with, and relying on, the expertise of reputable and high-integrity curators in categories in which Collectable does not have direct expertise has always been our goal,” Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said in a press release. “With Cult Wine Investment, we have done just that. We look forward to creating ownership opportunities for our community, along with additional education and engagement initiatives together.”

Cult Wine is a wine investment leader with over $353 million in assets under management. Launched in 2007, the company eventually built a fine wine investment platform and now manages a network of clients across more than 80 countries.

“Historically, the wine investment category has been perceived as only for the wealthy or those with considerable wine knowledge,” Cult Wine Americas CEO Atul Tiwari said in a statement. “We know that is not the case and are enabling more people to invest effectively, and we are excited to work with Collectable community.”

Fine wine as an asset class

Putting serious bucks behind fine wine is definitely a non-traditional investment practice — but if you think about it, investing in an industry that shows consistent activity and returns might not be as strange as you think, particularly given the improved visibility and liquidity that modern technology platforms afford to alternative assets, whether wine or art or Michael Jordan rookie cards.

A wide range of sought-after wines is consistently in rotation for connoisseurs who see wine as more than just a beverage to be consumed. The wine market is expected to hit $825.5 billion by 2030, according to Acumen Research and Consulting, with exponential growth year-over-year; the global wine market was valued at $489.3 billion in 2021, with an uptick coming from millennials taking an interest in wine tasting.

A Knight Frank Wealth report also shows that fine wine has increased in value by an average of 127% in the last 10 years. Numbers show that the wine market is more stable than volatile industries such as cryptocurrency, so Collectable’s entry into the category is well-timed.

